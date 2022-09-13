ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork, CA

thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
thesangerscene.com

Climate change in the Central Valley

By Anahi Jaramillo Last week the State of California experienced a heat wave that was felt from Southern California all the way up to Northern California. Cities like Fresno and Sacramento reached all time highs of temperatures, breaking records either set in the 80s or like Fresno, in the recent 2017. The heat not only…
SANGER, CA
GV Wire

What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!

After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Heritage Day

Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park presents Heritage Day on September 17th, 2022. Check out all of the Amazing things we are planning. Be sure to bring the kids out for lots of fun and plenty of shopping and food for the adults too! Support your community! See you soon!
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Fresno firefighter delivers his own baby on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter delivered his own baby on Highway 41, City of Fresno officials said. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty at FFD Station 4 located in the area of N. First and E. Iowa, when he received an emergency call from his wife Lisa telling him that she was in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat

Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway

MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator

OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

35th Annual Smokey Bear Run/Walk

BASS LAKE — The Mountain Area Runners would like to invite all runners and walkers to join in the celebration of the 35th Smokey Bear Run/Walk. The event will be held at beautiful Bass Lake, California on Saturday, September 24. The Smokey Bear Run/Walk is an annual event held...
BASS LAKE, CA

