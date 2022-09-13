Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
thesangerscene.com
Climate change in the Central Valley
By Anahi Jaramillo Last week the State of California experienced a heat wave that was felt from Southern California all the way up to Northern California. Cities like Fresno and Sacramento reached all time highs of temperatures, breaking records either set in the 80s or like Fresno, in the recent 2017. The heat not only…
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
These Neighbors Helped Save Ranch Animals During a Wildfire—and Made Coulterville, California the Nicest Place in America
Not many nice places shower their residents with burning embers. But on that hot August day in 2020, as ash rained down and flames closed in, Jim Rhodes didn’t want to be anywhere but Coulterville, California. “My kid called from Alabama. We first heard about the fire from him,”...
GV Wire
What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!
After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
Mennonite Disaster Service breaks ground on new Kingsburg warehouse
The dirt lot will turn into a 7,200 sq. ft. facility, where volunteers will receive training. It will also serve as the organization's warehouse to store tools and equipment needed for rebuilding projects.
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno Flats Heritage Day
Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park presents Heritage Day on September 17th, 2022. Check out all of the Amazing things we are planning. Be sure to bring the kids out for lots of fun and plenty of shopping and food for the adults too! Support your community! See you soon!
Fresno firefighter delivers his own baby on Highway 41
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter delivered his own baby on Highway 41, City of Fresno officials said. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty at FFD Station 4 located in the area of N. First and E. Iowa, when he received an emergency call from his wife Lisa telling him that she was in […]
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
krcrtv.com
Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway
MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator
OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
Valley Animal Center postpones concert, will ‘focus on raising funds’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales. The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is […]
KMJ
Dispatchers Critically Low, 6-week Course Available To Fill Vacant Positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. According to Valley ROP, those who complete the 6-weeks can count on...
Explosion at power plant near Shaver Lake being investigated
Workers were forced to evacuate after a circuit breaker exploded inside a Power Station Tunnel near Shaver Lake.
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
Man laying on train tracks in Downtown Fresno critically injured
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno on Friday morning.
GV Wire
Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure
In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
sierranewsonline.com
35th Annual Smokey Bear Run/Walk
BASS LAKE — The Mountain Area Runners would like to invite all runners and walkers to join in the celebration of the 35th Smokey Bear Run/Walk. The event will be held at beautiful Bass Lake, California on Saturday, September 24. The Smokey Bear Run/Walk is an annual event held...
