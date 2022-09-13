ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Just say-n
3d ago

I actually witnessed Mount St Helens basically vitrifying millions of Acres and within 3 years there was blooming and animals returning. but I bet mankind did a much better job of destroying life and the landscape more then a volcano. ... unfortunately.

Michelle Riedle
3d ago

and if we plant more trees where they clear cut of the trees we will have more oxygen on this planet and the heat waves will stop and will be able to clean breathe clean fresh air again

Ruel
2d ago

The Amazon has to be looked at as a worthwhile resource to be preserved in its natural state because plundering it may provide some resources that will eventually dry up, but keeping it healthy will preserve water and plants for the future.

