Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Case Update: ACLU vs Inglewood Police Department

The American Civil Liberties Union has provided an update on their lawsuit against the Inglewood Police department in relation to their attempts to destroy records that would have been disclosable by law. Then Long Beach Chief Robert Luna also destroyed records to keep them from becoming disclosable. The Inglewood city...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant

With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kpcc.org

Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas

Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. Federal prosecutors say Marilyn Flynn, 83, will admit she bribed then-L.A. County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas — when he was an L.A. County supervisor and she was a dean in the university's School of Social Work — by funneling $100,000 from his campaign account through the university and into his son’s nonprofit. Prosecutors say Ridley-Thomas then voted to give a lucrative county contract to USC’s School of Social Work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Sheila Kuehl’s ‘Dear Denver’ letter deserves more scrutiny

I think you’re on the right track and if you’re paying attention Sheriff Alex Villanueva is simply following the billions of dollars being siphoned from Metro like precious water during a drought. And like Picasso he is painting a picture of a well devised scheme where elected officials divert taxpayer money to themselves, developers and consultants.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ridley-Thomas co-defendant to plead guilty in bribery case

LOS ANGELES – A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley- Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department

The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Community response to public corruption is interesting

I’ve been keeping up with yesterday’s news that the Sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate public corruption out of Metro and the fact that the DA turned down the case is jarring. People are more outraged about why the Sheriff is investigating Metro et.al. instead of the discovery that Metro was steering funds to a nonprofit that one of its board members is affiliated with. Sheila Kuehl is still listed being on the advisory board of Peace over Violence.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Sentencing postponed for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to November 3. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Holder Jr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

FAA nominee faces new scrutiny for time at LA County Metro

LA COUNTY – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department continues its investigation into public corruption by serving multiple search warrants across LA County Sept. 14. The Sheriff’s department submitted its initial findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Sept. 2021 and were told to “keep investigating”.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to  Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
LONG BEACH, CA

