Read full article on original website
Related
Black Employee Settles Race Discrimination Suit Against Forever 21
An attorney for plaintiff Monica Fowler told Los Angeles Superior Court Daniel S. Murphy during a case management conference on Wednesday that the case was resolved. No terms were divulged.
2urbangirls.com
Case Update: ACLU vs Inglewood Police Department
The American Civil Liberties Union has provided an update on their lawsuit against the Inglewood Police department in relation to their attempts to destroy records that would have been disclosable by law. Then Long Beach Chief Robert Luna also destroyed records to keep them from becoming disclosable. The Inglewood city...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ACLU and L.A. County agree on changes at jail inmate reception center
Representatives of L.A. County and the ACLU today agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center.
2urbangirls.com
Former Kaiser employee ties firing to taking leave for wife’s cancer surgery
LOS ANGELES – A former Kaiser Permanente employee is suing the health care provider, alleging he was wrongfully fired in February for taking time off to be with his wife as she underwent cancer surgery and to assist her during her recovery. Gil Benjamin Walton’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
kpcc.org
Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas
Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. Federal prosecutors say Marilyn Flynn, 83, will admit she bribed then-L.A. County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas — when he was an L.A. County supervisor and she was a dean in the university's School of Social Work — by funneling $100,000 from his campaign account through the university and into his son’s nonprofit. Prosecutors say Ridley-Thomas then voted to give a lucrative county contract to USC’s School of Social Work.
RELATED PEOPLE
Late inmate's mother disputes official version of son's death
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl criticizes Sheriff Villanueva over LASD search of her home
L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl called the investigation "an effort to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a public figure who has been an outspoken critic of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva."
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Sheila Kuehl’s ‘Dear Denver’ letter deserves more scrutiny
I think you’re on the right track and if you’re paying attention Sheriff Alex Villanueva is simply following the billions of dollars being siphoned from Metro like precious water during a drought. And like Picasso he is painting a picture of a well devised scheme where elected officials divert taxpayer money to themselves, developers and consultants.
2urbangirls.com
Ridley-Thomas co-defendant to plead guilty in bribery case
LOS ANGELES – A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley- Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Community response to public corruption is interesting
I’ve been keeping up with yesterday’s news that the Sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate public corruption out of Metro and the fact that the DA turned down the case is jarring. People are more outraged about why the Sheriff is investigating Metro et.al. instead of the discovery that Metro was steering funds to a nonprofit that one of its board members is affiliated with. Sheila Kuehl is still listed being on the advisory board of Peace over Violence.
foxla.com
Sentencing postponed for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to November 3. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Holder Jr....
2urbangirls.com
FAA nominee faces new scrutiny for time at LA County Metro
LA COUNTY – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department continues its investigation into public corruption by serving multiple search warrants across LA County Sept. 14. The Sheriff’s department submitted its initial findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Sept. 2021 and were told to “keep investigating”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student
A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Search warrant served at LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house in public corruption case
ABC7 is reporting a search warrant was served at Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica home early this morning by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department. “The investigation has been shared with a federal agency who continue to monitor,” the sheriff’s department said Wednesday....
Comments / 0