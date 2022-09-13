ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, a retired Louisiana juvenile court judge, was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La. children’s rights center calls moving youth to Angola unethical

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A decision about what will happen to some of the juvenile inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth is drawing near. Lawmakers say that Bridge City is not working and have proposed transferring the young inmates to Angola. However, the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights says that is unethical.
ANGOLA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

Former New Orleanian rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (WGNO)— Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it’s like on the island after riding out the storm. Routzahn says although Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm, it felt more...
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Talks begin around goals for La. tax reform

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Discussions are already beginning on how Louisiana’s tax structure can be changed and how to avoid a future fiscal cliff. A recent study group was formed to look at ways to eliminate income tax. During the first meeting, lawmakers brought up other tax reforms like lowering the sales tax, raising property tax, or reducing the number of credits and exemptions.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Juveniles involved in fatal offroad vehicle crash, 1 dead

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were involved in a fatal offroad vehicle crash on Point Clair Road on Saturday morning. According to St. Gabriel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Point Clair Road at around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Two juveniles, ages 9 and 15, were riding an ATV at the time of the crash.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy