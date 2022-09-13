Read full article on original website
Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, a retired Louisiana juvenile court judge, was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has...
La. children’s rights center calls moving youth to Angola unethical
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A decision about what will happen to some of the juvenile inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth is drawing near. Lawmakers say that Bridge City is not working and have proposed transferring the young inmates to Angola. However, the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights says that is unethical.
This Week in Louisiana Politics: Bond Commission, recalls, and income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear the latest on the State Bond Commission keeping money from New Orleans over a resolution to not prioritize the state’s abortion laws. Also, hear the first steps lawmakers are taking to do away with the income...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 798 new cases, 6 new deaths on September 20
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 798 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,450,613 and the total number of deaths to 17,987. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
Former New Orleanian rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (WGNO)— Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it’s like on the island after riding out the storm. Routzahn says although Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm, it felt more...
Talks begin around goals for La. tax reform
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Discussions are already beginning on how Louisiana’s tax structure can be changed and how to avoid a future fiscal cliff. A recent study group was formed to look at ways to eliminate income tax. During the first meeting, lawmakers brought up other tax reforms like lowering the sales tax, raising property tax, or reducing the number of credits and exemptions.
Doctor indicted for tax evasion allegedly spent millions buying boat, plane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A doctor based in Baton Rouge and Iowa who is accused of using millions of dollars to purchase personal property instead of paying taxes was recently formally charged by a federal grand jury. Middle District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. said...
Juveniles involved in fatal offroad vehicle crash, 1 dead
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were involved in a fatal offroad vehicle crash on Point Clair Road on Saturday morning. According to St. Gabriel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Point Clair Road at around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Two juveniles, ages 9 and 15, were riding an ATV at the time of the crash.
