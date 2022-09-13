Read full article on original website
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no showsBen LacinaCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
secretatlanta.co
Get Completely Lost At This Incredible 15-Acre Corn Maze In Dawsonville
There’s a 15-acre corn maze and pumpkin patch in Dawsonville, Georgia, and it’s home to tons of farm fun, tasty farm food, and unforgettable family memories! Uncle Shuck’s is the perfect place to spend the day this fall, with several attractions and activities on offer throughout the season.
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
spoonuniversity.com
Battle of the Bagels: Finding the Best Bagel in ATL
I’m no New Yorker, but bagels are still an essential food category in my life. Growing up, I loved going to my local bagel shop to enjoy a yummy breakfast or lunch. The combinations are endless, and they always hit the right spot. Bagels are a food I simply cannot live without, which is why I was desperate to search for the best bagel in Atlanta. Here are my top three favorite bagel stores in Atlanta. I hope this list will help you find your new go-to bagel!
wgac.com
Initial List of Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores Closing Released
Bed, Bath and Beyond officials announced last month that an estimated 150 of its home goods stores would be closing as it struggles to turn around lagging sales. Today, a list of the initial 50 stores set to close was announced. Only two are on the chopping block in Georgia. One in Suwanee and the other in Snellville. It’s not known when the company will release the list of the remaining 100 slated to close. Officials also plan to cut the company’s corporate and supply chain staff by an estimated 20%.
accesswdun.com
Taco Mac opens new location in Gainesville
Taco Mac held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for its new location off of Jesse Jewell Parkway in the New Holland area of Gainesville. This is their 28th location and their first in Gainesville. It's located at 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway. The restaurant is known for its wings, craft beer...
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
Oconee Enterprise
Shopping center rezone delayed again
For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
Red and Black
The William indefinitely delays move-in
The William has once again delayed move-in for its tenants, according to a statement posted Thursday evening on its website. This time around, no date was given for either a construction completion date or an expected move-in. The apartments were initially slated to be finished in July, with move-in to...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
whereverfamily.com
Fall Fun in Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia, invites family travelers to spend time in the city this fall with an exciting line up of activities, festivals, events and haunted tours. With something for everyone to enjoy, Athens is a must-visit this fall season. On Sept. 24, visit North Georgia Folk Festival to see local Athens...
accesswdun.com
Larry Jack Grogan
Larry Jack Grogan, age 78 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born on Dec. 29, 1943 in Atlanta, GA, Mr. Grogan was the son of the late Jack William and Clarice Anglin Grogan. He was a mechanic with General Motors for 33 years, owner of Grogan’s Transmission, member of United Auto Workers, and a member of Crossroads Church of God.
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
accesswdun.com
Brenda Sue Miller
Mrs. Brenda Sue Miller, age 67, of Gainesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Mrs. Miller was born in Dahlonega on August 13, 1955, to Leon Herbert and Edith Jean Alford. She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Alford; husband Don Miller; and brother-in-law Larry Black. Mrs. Miller loved crafting, playing online games and loved her Facebook friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Atlanta Magazine
A visit to Che Butter Jonez, one of Southwest Atlanta’s happiest little restaurants
Detric Fox-Quinlan and Malik Rhasaan were talking excitedly about the regulars at Che Butter Jonez, the restaurant they opened a little over a year ago just off I-85 on Cleveland Avenue. “What I love about us is that our customer base is so diverse,” Fox-Quinlan was saying. “We get old women—we have two older Jewish ladies—”
You Must Escape A Serial Killer's Camp In The Woods At Night At This Spooky Georgia Spot
Escape rooms are seemingly getting more complex and immersive as the years roll by, and Escape Woods in Georgia is no exception. This thrilling spot is in the middle of the woods and will send chills down your spine for a one-of-a-kind experience. Escape Woods is located in Powder Springs,...
