Tupper Lake, NY

wxhc.com

Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281

Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Bobcat spotted in Tupper Lake

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake. Photos of the bobcat were released on September 12. According to an article on Patch, a bobcat was seen in Rye Brook in Westchester County in February 2022. Bobcats are naturally reclusive animals which is why it’s rare to have a sighting, experts say. Although big cats don’t usually pose much danger to humans, it’s smart to close garages and make homes less inviting so they don’t seek warm shelter.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh dedicates I-87 bridge for fallen trooper

Plattsburgh, NY — Local officials are honoring a late New York State trooper by dedicating a bridge over the Saranac River in his name. Trooper Brian Falb was assigned to Troop B for more than 18 years. After 9/11, he helped search and recovery efforts at Ground. Falb was later diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2017.
WCAX

Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close by the end of the year. The store on Centre Drive is one of the dozens of stores set to close across the country. The home goods retailer tells WCAX that the North Country location will shut its doors in about four months.
NYS Music

Johnny Cash Tribute Show Coming to Plattsburgh, Sugarloaf and Albany

The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash tribute show, has announced a 17-date North American fall tour that includes three stops in New York State. The nearly two-month tour begins Sept. 15 at the Strand Center for Arts in Plattsburgh, with later shows at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester on Oct. 6 and the Swyer Theater at the Egg in Albany on the 7.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
#New Line#Volunteers
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
LISBON, NY
Syracuse.com

Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY

