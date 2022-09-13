Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
mychamplainvalley.com
Bobcat spotted in Tupper Lake
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake. Photos of the bobcat were released on September 12. According to an article on Patch, a bobcat was seen in Rye Brook in Westchester County in February 2022. Bobcats are naturally reclusive animals which is why it’s rare to have a sighting, experts say. Although big cats don’t usually pose much danger to humans, it’s smart to close garages and make homes less inviting so they don’t seek warm shelter.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh dedicates I-87 bridge for fallen trooper
Plattsburgh, NY — Local officials are honoring a late New York State trooper by dedicating a bridge over the Saranac River in his name. Trooper Brian Falb was assigned to Troop B for more than 18 years. After 9/11, he helped search and recovery efforts at Ground. Falb was later diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2017.
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close by the end of the year. The store on Centre Drive is one of the dozens of stores set to close across the country. The home goods retailer tells WCAX that the North Country location will shut its doors in about four months.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
NYS Music
Johnny Cash Tribute Show Coming to Plattsburgh, Sugarloaf and Albany
The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash tribute show, has announced a 17-date North American fall tour that includes three stops in New York State. The nearly two-month tour begins Sept. 15 at the Strand Center for Arts in Plattsburgh, with later shows at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester on Oct. 6 and the Swyer Theater at the Egg in Albany on the 7.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.
informnny.com
Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
Take 5 winner in Norwich
Someone in Norwich purchased the sole top-prize winning ticket in Wednesday's Take 5 midday drawing.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
Neighbors near White Pine frustrated with Onondaga County’s neglected properties
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The few homeowners still living on Burnet Road, the neighborhood groomed for a massive chip manufacturing plant, are fighting back against Onondaga County with accusations of neglect. Paul Richer has lived in the neighborhood his whole life. He’s one of the homeowners who’s resisted selling his land to Onondaga […]
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
Comments / 1