Cell Phones

The Verge

Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
The Verge

Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
thefastmode.com

Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
The Associated Press

SoundHound Unveils Full Suite of Edge and Cloud Connectivity Solutions to Boost Accuracy and Privacy in Voice AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of a whole suite of Edge and Cloud connectivity solutions that will allow brands to voice-enable almost any product, device, or service. Businesses looking to deploy voice AI can choose from options that match their available processing power and end-user needs. These include fully-embedded Edge technology (including a new EdgeLite option), exclusively Cloud-connected technology, or a hybrid combination of Edge+Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005459/en/ Businesses looking to deploy voice AI can choose from options that match their available processing power and end-user needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DIY Photography

Topaz Photo AI launches today with all its auto image tools in one program

Topaz Labs has launched its new program Photo AI which combines all of its most popular image tools under one umbrella. The image editing tools automatically detect and fix image quality issues using Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, Topaz Photo AI will help photographers maximize image quality faster and...
Ars Technica

New AI assistant can browse, search, and use web apps like a human

Yesterday, California-based AI firm Adept announced Action Transformer (ACT-1), an AI model that can perform actions in software like a human assistant when given high-level written or verbal commands. It can reportedly operate web apps and perform intelligent searches on websites while clicking, scrolling, and typing in the right fields as if it were a person using the computer.
CNET

FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers

Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
TechCrunch

Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform

Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
cryptoglobe.com

Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace

Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies

NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
Benzinga

Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report

As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
freightwaves.com

MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index launches

The MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index — the first index to track the performance of the supply chain and logistics industry — was launched today. Companies on the index have a minimum float market cap of $500 million and a minimum average daily value traded of $3 million.
AFP

Young hacker tricks way into Uber's system: reports

Uber said Friday it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident," declining to comment on reports a young hacker had gained access to the ride-hailing company's computer network. Uber said Friday that its services were all operational and that it had "no evidence that the incident involved access to sensitive data" such as users' trip history.
Digital Trends

Uber says it’s investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’

Computer systems belonging to ridesharing giant Uber appear to have been targeted by hackers in what could be a serious security breach. The company reported on Thursday evening that it had contacted law enforcement after learning of what it described as a “cybersecurity incident.”. In a tweet posted at...
