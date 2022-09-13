SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of a whole suite of Edge and Cloud connectivity solutions that will allow brands to voice-enable almost any product, device, or service. Businesses looking to deploy voice AI can choose from options that match their available processing power and end-user needs. These include fully-embedded Edge technology (including a new EdgeLite option), exclusively Cloud-connected technology, or a hybrid combination of Edge+Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005459/en/ Businesses looking to deploy voice AI can choose from options that match their available processing power and end-user needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

