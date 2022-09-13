Read full article on original website
The Verge
Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
The Verge
Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Twilio CEO: Laying off 11% of company’s workforce is ‘wise and necessary’
Oh heeeeeey. So excited to see you again, glad to have you with us. It’s been a busy news day on the site, and we’re particularly excited to share our iPhone 14 review with y’all. Oh, and did you know we’ve managed to convince our marketing team...
thefastmode.com
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
SoundHound Unveils Full Suite of Edge and Cloud Connectivity Solutions to Boost Accuracy and Privacy in Voice AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of a whole suite of Edge and Cloud connectivity solutions that will allow brands to voice-enable almost any product, device, or service. Businesses looking to deploy voice AI can choose from options that match their available processing power and end-user needs. These include fully-embedded Edge technology (including a new EdgeLite option), exclusively Cloud-connected technology, or a hybrid combination of Edge+Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005459/en/ Businesses looking to deploy voice AI can choose from options that match their available processing power and end-user needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DIY Photography
Topaz Photo AI launches today with all its auto image tools in one program
Topaz Labs has launched its new program Photo AI which combines all of its most popular image tools under one umbrella. The image editing tools automatically detect and fix image quality issues using Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, Topaz Photo AI will help photographers maximize image quality faster and...
Ars Technica
New AI assistant can browse, search, and use web apps like a human
Yesterday, California-based AI firm Adept announced Action Transformer (ACT-1), an AI model that can perform actions in software like a human assistant when given high-level written or verbal commands. It can reportedly operate web apps and perform intelligent searches on websites while clicking, scrolling, and typing in the right fields as if it were a person using the computer.
CNET
FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers
Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
cryptoglobe.com
Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace
Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Walmart-backed fintech to test banking services in coming weeks - sources
Sept 14 (Reuters) - One, a fintech company backed by Walmart Inc , will introduce checking accounts to thousands of Walmart employees and a small percentage of its online customers for beta testing in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.
Benzinga
Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report
As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
freightwaves.com
MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index launches
The MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index — the first index to track the performance of the supply chain and logistics industry — was launched today. Companies on the index have a minimum float market cap of $500 million and a minimum average daily value traded of $3 million.
Young hacker tricks way into Uber's system: reports
Uber said Friday it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident," declining to comment on reports a young hacker had gained access to the ride-hailing company's computer network. Uber said Friday that its services were all operational and that it had "no evidence that the incident involved access to sensitive data" such as users' trip history.
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
After a serious breach, Uber says its services are operational again
What appeared to be a lone hacker announced the breach after apparently tricking an Uber employee into providing credentials. It is not known how much data the hacker stole.
Hacker gains ‘full access’ to Uber’s networks using one of oldest tricks in the book
An Uber employee just fell for social engineering 101. Soumil Kumar/PexelsA still unidentified person conned an Uber employee into handing over a vital security password.
Digital Trends
Uber says it’s investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’
Computer systems belonging to ridesharing giant Uber appear to have been targeted by hackers in what could be a serious security breach. The company reported on Thursday evening that it had contacted law enforcement after learning of what it described as a “cybersecurity incident.”. In a tweet posted at...
