Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix’s New Tier Subscription May Reach 40M by End of ‘23
Netflix’s new ad-supported streaming service could reach around 40 million viewers globally by the third quarter of next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a document Netflix shared with ad buyers. Executives from both Netflix and Microsoft, which it’s working with on the new project, have met with...
Amazon Accelerate Showcases Buy With Prime, Alexa Integrations
The annual Amazon Accelerate event for independent sellers on the platform taking place in Seattle Wednesday (Sept. 14) and Thursday (Sept. 15) is turning into something of a love fest as the eCommerce titan encourages embracing the months-old “Buy With Prime” pilot while taking wraps off several new ways to help indie sellers move more merchandise.
Amazon Is Beta Testing New Marketing Tools for ‘Buy With Prime’
Targeted marketing emails, pages that direct shoppers to off-site sellers and Alexa artificial intelligence tools are three new marketing solutions Amazon is piloting to help direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce merchants reach Amazon shoppers and direct them to their own site. The marketing solutions, which are part of the new Buy with...
Meta Metaverse Weekly: Why 2022 Won’t Be the Breakout Year
Computing is due for a new platform, and Meta believes it will be the metaverse. The last big innovation was the iPhone in 2007, and they come about every 15 years, as Ian Edwards, Meta’s global connections planning director, said during the House of Instagram event during British Beauty Week, according to Cosmetics Design Europe.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0