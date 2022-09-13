ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today

The Consumer Price Index had been expected to fall in August but ticked up from July. Wells Fargo's CFO said at a conference that loan growth is slowing from the prior quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Entrepreneur

Colgate-Palmolive Company: Is it the Dividend King for You?

You've likely heard of the company Colgate-Palmolive, particularly if you're a big fan of that brand of toothpaste. However, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) produces so many more products than just toothpaste. Let's take a look at some facts about Colgate-Palmolive Company as well as some pros and cons of investing in the company.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
tipranks.com

KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?

Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
Benzinga

Exclusive Study Finds Benzinga Analyst Ratings Data Yields Market-Beating Strategies

Researchers pored through a year’s worth of Benzinga Analyst Ratings data, looking for signals. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market. "In the same...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session

U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Rail stocks, Arconic, NextEra Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Union Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC) – Rail stocks are all higher in the premarket following news of a tentative agreement that prevents a rail workers' strike. CSX – which also named former Ford Motor (F) President Joe Hinrichs as its new CEO – rose 4.1% in the premarket, with Union Pacific up 3.95% and Norfolk Southern adding 1.5%.
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
Benzinga

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
msn.com

Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth share gains contribute to Dow's 75-point jump

Behind strong returns for shares of Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Thursday morning. The Dow is trading 79 points higher (0.3%), as shares of Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Goldman Sachs's shares have climbed $5.64, or 1.7%, while those of UnitedHealth are up $8.62, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 94-point bump for the Dow. Walt Disney JPMorgan Chase and American Express are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

AutoZone's Earnings: A Preview

AutoZone AZO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $38.38. AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
