Behind strong returns for shares of Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Thursday morning. The Dow is trading 79 points higher (0.3%), as shares of Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Goldman Sachs's shares have climbed $5.64, or 1.7%, while those of UnitedHealth are up $8.62, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 94-point bump for the Dow. Walt Disney JPMorgan Chase and American Express are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO