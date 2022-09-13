Sweep of Scotland caps first round of conference play for Lady Raiders

ROSports File Photo: Ashlyn Bouldin was one of six players to earn a win during Tuesday's sweep. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Wrapping up the first round of Sandhills Athletic Conference play, the Lady Raider tennis team defeated its rival on Tuesday.

Playing in the first of two SAC matches this week, Richmond and head coach Jessica Covington brought out the brooms and earned a 9-0 win over Scotland High School on their home court.

Notching their second straight win overall, and second win over the Lady Scots in as many tries dating back to last season, the Lady Raiders broke the match open in singles play.

Taking all six singles contests, each match was won by at least four points by Richmond. The two teams played matches following a pro-eight format.

“This was a really great effort by the girls today,” Covington said. “They all showed a lot of effort and it’s always nice to get a win against your rival to finish the first round of conference play.

“The girls played with confidence and moved their feet, which allowed all of them to earn a win,” she added. “This should help us as a team as we continue getting better this season.”

In the No. 1 singles match, senior Hana Oki secured the top-seeded win with an 8-4 victory over Laura Wlodarczak.

Adding another victory near the top of the lineup was No. 2 junior Neely Turner, who made quick work against Valeria Carranza 8-2.

Richmond’s middle singles players, No. 3 senior Addison Massey and No. 4 sophomore Hanna Smith, also tallied convincing wins.

Massey handed Maleah Locklear an 8-2 loss and Smith recorded the lone shutout in singles play with an 8-0 cruising past Madelynn Butler.

Rounding out the perfect stretch of singles matches were No. 5 senior Maren Carter (8-4 over Lillie Rankin) and No. 6 senior Ashlyn Bouldin (8-1 victory against Rhea Truesdell).

With the match victory already secured heading into doubles play, the Lady Raiders added a trio of 8-3 wins.

Oki and Turner paired up to defeat Carranza and Locklear in the No. 1 doubles match, No. 2 Massey and Smith held off Wlodarczak and Butler and Carter and Bouldin iced the sweep with a victory over Rankin and Truesdell in the No. 3 contest.

The Lady Raiders (3-2, 3-2 SAC) will look to even the season series with Southern Lee High School on Thursday. The home match will begin at 4 p.m.