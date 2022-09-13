Read full article on original website
California Gov. Newsom signs "sweeping" new climate measures
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed "some of the nation’s most aggressive climate measures in history" to combat human-caused climate change into law on Friday. Why it matters: The legislative package "complements" the $54 billion in climate funding included in the state's budget earlier this year, Newsom's office said. The new laws come as the state nears the end of a harsh summer that brought record-breaking heat that tested its power grid and contributed to major wildfires.
Groups unveil climate law ad push ahead of midterms
Climate and progressive groups are launching a $10 million, 12-week ad campaign touting the new energy law, an effort targeted at young people and communities of color. Driving the news: The ads begin Monday on streaming services and social media platforms in states including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few others.
Texas court expands protections for families with trans kids
A Texas judge expanded an injunction on Friday to block state officials from investigating families with trans children that belong to PFLAG National, an LGBTQ advocacy group, the ACLU announced. The big picture: The decision expands on a district court's previous injunction to protect some families that are part of...
America's fentanyl problem a growing threat for teens
America's epidemic of overdose deaths tied to fentanyl is posing a growing threat to teens — and as they return to school, officials warn they may more frequently encounter the drug disguised in unexpected forms. Driving the news: A teenage girl died and three others were hospitalized this week...
Abe Hamadeh, Kris Mayes square off in Arizona Attorney General race
Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes each tried to convince the business community that they're the best choice to be Arizona attorney general during a forum Thursday. Catch up quick: Hamadeh, a former Army Reserve intelligence officer and a political newcomer, scored an endorsement from former President Trump that...
Biden's wildfire commission convenes in Salt Lake City for first meeting
The Biden administration's newly formed Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission met for the first time this week in Salt Lake City. Details: The commission, made up of federal, state and local leaders, convened over two days to discuss ways to better mitigate future wildfires from becoming catastrophic. Why it...
Election deniers flooding Michigan elections bureau with records requests
In what officials are calling a coordinated effort to undermine voters, believers of former President Trump's false assertion that the 2020 election was illegitimate are overwhelming local election offices with records requests.Driving the news: Trump supporters have swamped election offices across the country with bad faith records requests, including in Michigan, the Washington Post reports.Michigan's Bureau of Elections has spent 600 hours processing records requests this year — about triple the time it has spent on them in the past — the Post reports.What they're saying: "There is no doubt that the increase in records requests of our office, as...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard offered shelter at Cape Cod military base
Nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants who were dropped off on the island of Martha’s Vineyard will be relocated to the Joint Base Cape Cod, an installation with vacant housing and access to social services, Massachusetts officials said. Why it matters: The nation is watching as state and local officials figure...
The state of abortion in Ohio
A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban on Wednesday, making procedures legal up to 20 weeks for the next 14 days.Why it matters: After the 14-day block is lifted, the future for abortion facilities, the medical community and those needing abortion services in Ohio is uncertain, creating confusion for those seeking care and clinic employees.Zoom in: Dayton’s only surgical abortion clinic was set to close Wednesday night, but the Dayton Daily News reported it will reopen early next week. By the numbers: A Suffolk University/USA Today Network survey of likely Ohio voters released this week found: Almost 68%...
More Texans are working from home, U.S. Census survey shows
New U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows that the number of Texans working remotely has increased since 2019, another sign of how the pandemic has changed the future of work. By the numbers: The amount of remote workers in Texas jumped by 10.6 percentage points in three years. More...
Why Virginians pay more for liquor
Since 2018, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been the top-selling spirit in Virginia. But here in the Old Dominion, drinkers appear to pay more for a bottle than in nearly any other state in the nation, according to an informal survey of liquor prices by Axios Local correspondents. What's happening: Virginians pay $39.99 for a 1.75 liter bottle, or a handle, of Tito’s, the sixth-highest price in the country, according to our survey. Our findings suggest Indiana pays the least: A handle of Tito’s can be found at Total Wine there for $19.69. Oregon, where the state operates liquor store monopolies...
Mayor concedes to pro-Trump businessman Robert Burns in N.H. House primary
Robert Burns, a former New Hampshire county treasurer, won the GOP primary on Tuesday to advance to the general election that will decide who will represent the state's 2nd district. Why it matters: Burns' victory tees up a November election pitting the pro-Trump businessman against Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), who...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she had thyroid cancer removed
The Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate and former White House press secretary announced she underwent surgery Friday to remove cancer from her throat. What's happening: Sanders said in a statement that her doctor ordered a biopsy earlier this month that revealed she had thyroid cancer. What they're saying: “Sarah is currently...
MAGA’s New Hampshire sweep
MAGA-aligned candidates swept the Republican congressional primaries in New Hampshire last night, defeating better-financed candidates backed by Gov. Chris Sununu and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Why it matters: The GOP's path to win back a Senate majority has narrowed, with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) better positioned to win re-election.
Ranked: Arkansas' brewery production
Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosBreweries in Arkansas are going strong despite the craft beer industry taking a pandemic-induced hit.By the numbers: Three of the state's five largest breweries increased production in 2021, and one saw just a 3% dip. Springdale-based Core Brewing experienced a whopping 510% increase.Context: Jesse Core, CEO of Core Brewing, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the uptick in manufacturing can be attributed to moving away from pubs and focusing on distribution.The big picture: The U.S. craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021, while the overall market moved up 1%.
Ohio students getting back on track
Data: Ohio Department of Education; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Ohio's spring test scores improved among all student demographics from 2021 to 2022 — but they've yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.Why it matters: The figures released yesterday in the annual state report card illustrate the extent to which the pandemic devastated learning outcomes, particularly among the state's most vulnerable students.But it also suggests that things are heading in the right direction as schools adjust to their "new normal."The big picture: Students nationwide are struggling to bounce back, with elementary math and reading scores dropping to historic lows, Axios' Erin Doherty...
22 Minnesota apple orchards to visit this fall
It's apple season! Minnesota is known for creating some of the best apples (Honeycrisp, anyone?), and there are plenty of opportunities to pick a peck near the Twin Cities this season. How it works: Pay by the pound, and pick as many as you'd like. Most orchards will only offer...
Tropical Storm warning for Puerto Rico as Fiona nears
Tropical Storm Fiona is nearing the French island of Guadeloupe, and is forecast to pass close enough to Puerto Rico this weekend to bring tropical storm conditions and up to a foot of rain. The big picture: The storm, which packed maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as of 5...
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K
Twin Cities metro-area housing inventory has grown over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market. Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye. Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this spacious abode boasts cozy gathering spaces and a remodeled kitchen with chic details.
Tennessee craft breweries rebound post-pandemic
Tennessee's largest craft breweries massively rebounded in 2021, a year after the pandemic crippled the industry. The state of beer: Bearded Iris was Nashville's fastest growing craft brewery in 2021 with a 42% increase in sales, according to an exclusive analysis of Brewers Association data by Axios reporter John Frank.
