Since 2018, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been the top-selling spirit in Virginia. But here in the Old Dominion, drinkers appear to pay more for a bottle than in nearly any other state in the nation, according to an informal survey of liquor prices by Axios Local correspondents. What's happening: Virginians pay $39.99 for a 1.75 liter bottle, or a handle, of Tito’s, the sixth-highest price in the country, according to our survey. Our findings suggest Indiana pays the least: A handle of Tito’s can be found at Total Wine there for $19.69. Oregon, where the state operates liquor store monopolies...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO