Nebraska among first states to receive approval for EV charging infrastructure
Nebraska among first states to receive approval for its Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure plan.
What do you think about Nebraska railroad workers prepare for Friday strike?
Nebraska railroad workers prepare for Friday strike causing supply chain worries: 'Might just finally break'3newsnow. According to 3newsnow, railroad workers are preparinga possible strike on Friday. If trains stop in the event of a strike, it would take 460,000 additional trucks hitting the highway to move the same amount of freight.
Nebraska agriculture braces for rail strike
If trains stop in the event of a strike, it would take 460,000 additional trucks hitting the highway to move the same amount of freight.
Governor Pete Ricketts explains new tax relief available to Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Pete Ricketts, along with State Senator Lou Linehan, and the Department of Revenue are live with an overview of tax relief opportunities available to Nebraskans. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the tax package signed by Ricketts earlier this spring will bring approximately $3.4 billion worth of tax […]
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlines how Nebraskans can receive 'significant' tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined Thursday how Nebraskans can receive "significant" tax relief. Ricketts detailed how the process for the income tax credit works for residents. He said the 25% tax credit residents previously received through a refundable tax credit will be increased to 30% for 2022.
Air Force brings roadblock to what would be Nebraska's largest wind project
It would have been the largest wind project in the state, bringing in loads of money for the landowners, the developers, the county and local schools.
Ricketts touts $12.7 billion in tax relief, reminds Nebraskans to claim credits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he and the Legislature have enacted $12.7 billion in tax relief since he took office. More than $10 billion of that has been property tax relief. Last session, the Legislature passed a tax relief bill that will reduce the...
Corrections inspector general said strides made in staffing, but more work to be done inside NE prisons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Despite tackling a staffing shortage that was deemed crisis-level last year, the state’s prison watchdog said there’s still plenty of room for improvement. The annual report lays out key issues with the corrections system and this year those responsibilities will fall into the lap of...
Drills planned at Nebraska Public Power District Sheldon Station
COLUMBUS – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) will be hosting two drills at Sheldon Station, Wednesday, September 21, which will result in an increase in the number of emergency vehicles visiting the plant. NPPD staff will be holding an active shooter drill and a rescue drill at the plant,...
Nebraska Corn Growers Urge Farmers To Sign Petition At Husker Harvest Days
Nebraska Corn Growers Association are urging corn growers to stop by the Commodity Building at Husker Harvest Days to sign a petition that will be directed to the Environmental Protection Agency. Katherine Byrne, Director of Grower Services for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association says the EPA wants to reduce the amount of Atrazine to be used for crop production. Byrne says the popular herbicide is beneficial for corn and other grain production, and the proposal by the EPA would hurt corn production. In addition to the corn growers, the Commodity Building also has the soybean association, wheat growers, and grain sorghum growers, along with each respective check-off organization. The building is located on Main Street at the Husker Harvest show grounds.
Nebraska State Patrol warn of additional game day traffic for Oklahoma matchup
State Sen. Geist is challenging Democrat incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. The election will most likely center around abortion, guns and public health mandates. Following the death of her son by suicide in 2018, Anna Downing is spreading a message of hope to save even just one person from the same fate.
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Travel Authorization Program Allows Wyomingites to Travel on Closed Roads When Safe
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) wants to remind residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2022-2023 winter season. Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed...
Wright falls short on two signature requirements for Nebraska governor’s ballot
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
Weekend Forecast: Humid and warm...with possible ‘storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 AM Saturday for portions of west central and north central Nebraska. Summer shows no signs of letting up this weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s on tap... While the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of dry...
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
Meet the nominees in Nebraska's governor race
LINCOLN, Neb. — In Nebraska's race for governor, voters tabbed Democrat Carol Blood and Republican Jim Pillen as their party's respective nominees in May's primary election. They'll join Scott Zimmerman, who is the Libertarian candidate, in the general election on Nov. 8. Blood, a Bellevue state senator, defeated Roy...
