Nebraska State

WOWT

Nebraska agriculture braces for rail strike

If you've been to Eppley Airfield you know it's tough to find a parking spot. The concept for Nebraskans is electric. Imagine the anxiety of discovering your nearly new car has been stolen but then the relief of a call from the police that it’s been recovered almost intact.
News Channel Nebraska

Drills planned at Nebraska Public Power District Sheldon Station

COLUMBUS – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) will be hosting two drills at Sheldon Station, Wednesday, September 21, which will result in an increase in the number of emergency vehicles visiting the plant. NPPD staff will be holding an active shooter drill and a rescue drill at the plant,...
wnax.com

Nebraska Corn Growers Urge Farmers To Sign Petition At Husker Harvest Days

Nebraska Corn Growers Association are urging corn growers to stop by the Commodity Building at Husker Harvest Days to sign a petition that will be directed to the Environmental Protection Agency. Katherine Byrne, Director of Grower Services for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association says the EPA wants to reduce the amount of Atrazine to be used for crop production. Byrne says the popular herbicide is beneficial for corn and other grain production, and the proposal by the EPA would hurt corn production. In addition to the corn growers, the Commodity Building also has the soybean association, wheat growers, and grain sorghum growers, along with each respective check-off organization. The building is located on Main Street at the Husker Harvest show grounds.
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
3 News Now

Wright falls short on two signature requirements for Nebraska governor’s ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
1011now.com

Weekend Forecast: Humid and warm...with possible ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 AM Saturday for portions of west central and north central Nebraska. Summer shows no signs of letting up this weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s on tap... While the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of dry...
KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
KETV.com

Meet the nominees in Nebraska's governor race

LINCOLN, Neb. — In Nebraska's race for governor, voters tabbed Democrat Carol Blood and Republican Jim Pillen as their party's respective nominees in May's primary election. They'll join Scott Zimmerman, who is the Libertarian candidate, in the general election on Nov. 8. Blood, a Bellevue state senator, defeated Roy...
