Nebraska Corn Growers Association are urging corn growers to stop by the Commodity Building at Husker Harvest Days to sign a petition that will be directed to the Environmental Protection Agency. Katherine Byrne, Director of Grower Services for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association says the EPA wants to reduce the amount of Atrazine to be used for crop production. Byrne says the popular herbicide is beneficial for corn and other grain production, and the proposal by the EPA would hurt corn production. In addition to the corn growers, the Commodity Building also has the soybean association, wheat growers, and grain sorghum growers, along with each respective check-off organization. The building is located on Main Street at the Husker Harvest show grounds.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO