Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life

ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Howard County Fair keeps growing

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
ODESSA, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Crane ISD investigates threat at high school

CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD and the Crane Police Department are investigating a threat made by a student at Crane High School on Thursday. According to the district, a teacher heard the threat and reported it. The student was removed from the room immediately. The incident also prompted the...
CRANE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer

MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event

ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Demolition begins on Water Wonderland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
MIDLAND, TX
