ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life
ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
Howard County Fair keeps growing
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
MCH and ECHD Police to host Active Shooter event on September 16
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be holding an Active Shooter event & Stop the Bleed course on September 16. This will all take place on the TTUHSC Campus in the Texas Tech Auditorium at 1:00 p.m. The event is...
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
City of Midland Animal Services to host two job fairs in September
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding two separate job fairs during the month of September. Both job fairs will be held at the Animal Services Center on 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd. on September 19 and 23. The positions that will be holding interviews...
There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area. “We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.
Crane ISD investigates threat at high school
CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD and the Crane Police Department are investigating a threat made by a student at Crane High School on Thursday. According to the district, a teacher heard the threat and reported it. The student was removed from the room immediately. The incident also prompted the...
New improvements coming to Midland-Odessa roads over the next 10 years
ODESSA, Texas — New improvements and changes will be coming to those Texas rural roads that you drive on as years go by. The Texas Transportation Commission will be giving even more money to the Odessa District to build stronger roads. "We’ve gone from roughly $2 billion over 10...
Keep Odessa Beautiful launches community cleanup initiative
ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful has launched a fall community cleanup initiative. This event is open to individuals and families as well as clubs, businesses and schools. All you have to do is register and pick a time, date and place and Keep Odessa Beautiful will provide you...
Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer
MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
Midland Animal Services closed for intake due to distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced Animal Services will be closed for intake on Sept. 15-16. At this time the city is working on mitigating a canine distemper outbreak in the dog holding kennels. While distemper does not infect cats or humans, it is an infectious...
MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event
ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
