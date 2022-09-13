Lakers Video: Netflix Releases Trailer For ‘The Redeem Team’ Discussing Kobe Bryant’s Role In 2008 Olympic Gold Win

Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
Kobe Bryant Had A Powerful Message For LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony When He Joined The 2008 Redeem Team: “I’m Tired Of Watching Y’all Lose.”
When it comes to international basketball, there is no team who's more successful than Team USA. In the Olympics, the men's basketball team has managed to take home the gold medal 16 times. But there have been times when Team USA has been outplayed by other countries. One of them...
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
'Showtime' Lakers reunited for a practice in Hawaii with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and it looked so fun
Everyone loves talking about Magic Johnson and the “Showtime” Lakers. There was the “Winning Time” HBO Series about the squad, starring John C. Reilly among other notable names. There is the new Hulu docu-series about the Lakers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar started a video podcast, Skyhook, about his time with the team as well.
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”
Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."
At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His Honest Reaction When Magic Johnson Came Out Of Retirement To Coach The Lakers
After the 1970s, the NBA, including the Los Angeles Lakers, was going through a financial crunch. But the league's fortunes changed in the 1979 NBA Draft when Earvin Magic Johnson was drafted number one by the Lakers. Even at a young age, Magic had a certain swagger to his game...
Lakers Fans Discuss Who Would Win A 2 On 2 Matchup Of LeBron James And Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen formed one of the greatest duos in NBA history as they led the Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA championships in the 1990s. They put the Bulls on the map, as the team had never even been to an NBA Finals before the two of them showed up in the 1980s.
Cleveland Cavaliers' President Of Basketball Operations Thinks Donovan Mitchell Is One Of The Best Players In The World
The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the team in 2015. He also helped them win the first and only ring in their franchise history in 2016. At the time, the Cavs were the best team in the NBA, but it soon changed...
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
Richard Jefferson Says Former Suns Players He Spoke To Weren’t Surprised By The Reports Of Robert Sarver’s Misconduct: “It Was Like ‘Oh Yeah That Sounds About Right'”
Robert Sarver has been the owner of the Phoenix Suns since 2004, and to say that he has done a poor job of running the team would be an understatement. The team enjoyed some success at the start of his tenure and also in recent years, but everything in the middle of that was an utter disaster.
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Former Clippers Guard Daniel Ewing Announces He’s Joining Lakers’ Scouting Department
The Los Angeles Lakers are still restructuring following the hiring of new head coach Darvin Ham earlier this summer. So far, assistant coaches Chris Jent and Jordan Ott and video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer have joined Ham on the Lakers. L.A. showed interest in Rasheed Wallace earlier this summer, but rumors then claimed Wallace eventually wouldn’t reunite with his former Detroit Pistons teammate as part of his staff.
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Cole Swider Discusses Lakers’ Offseason & Reveals LeBron James Will Host Minicamp On Sept. 22 In Podcast Debut
Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Cole Swider will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Austin Reaves and climb up the roster hierarchy during his rookie year. Swider signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent after attending two workouts in L.A back in June. In the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, the Syracuse alum proved to be one of the best shooters in his draft class, making 50% of his triples and averaging 15.4 points per game.
Lakers News: Snapshots From The Showtime Lakers' Maui Reunion
Sights and sounds from a Hawaiian adventure to remember!
