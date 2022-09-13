Read full article on original website
West Texas Food Bank explains the health benefits of peanut butter
Residents say the flooding wasn't an issue until about a year ago. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center.
The 87th Street River
The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Quinonez family and the West Texas Gazelles hosted a 5k run to raise money for families dealing with a child who is struggling with cancer. On August 17th, 2021 the Quinonez family lost their 5-year-old daughter Averi to cancer. They started the Averi foundation, whose...
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #8 Odessa College takes down Western Texas College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
Mi Cocinita Food Truck
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Tuscola Jim Ned in three sets...
The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers. Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give. “We really believe that this event...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Howard County Fair keeps growing
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth honored in New Mexico
JAL, New Mexico (KOSA) - On Saturday, September 10, LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth had her sculpture unveiled at the Jal Country Club. Watch the video above for a more in-depth look.
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life
ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time since the pandemic, Midlander’s can join the City of Midland 101 program. However, the deadline to apply is approaching. Midlander’s have until this Friday, September 16, to apply for the program. Midland 1-0-1 is a citizen’s education program, it is seven sessions that meet once a month for seven months. Participants will receive insight directly from city officials about how the city functions on a day-to-day basis.
Legacy Freshman student stabbed
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, a male student went to the nurse’s office at Legacy Freshman with a stab wound. The student was then driven by his parents to the ER where he was treated and released. According to MISD, the student is believed to have received the...
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Tuscola Jim Ned in three sets on Tuesday at LHS. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland Legacy’s Marcos Davila
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy Quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels’ win against over the Abilene Eagles. Watch the video above to see more on Davila and hear head coach Clint Hartman’s view of his starting Quarterback.
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
New improvements coming to Midland-Odessa roads over the next 10 years
ODESSA, Texas — New improvements and changes will be coming to those Texas rural roads that you drive on as years go by. The Texas Transportation Commission will be giving even more money to the Odessa District to build stronger roads. "We’ve gone from roughly $2 billion over 10...
87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
