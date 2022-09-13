ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IN

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 100 block of EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg. Cash was stolen. Value of $4,500. 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 100 block of EMS W23 Lane, North Webster. A mailbox was reportedly damaged. 9:49 p.m....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
John Benton Ridenour

John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 30, 1962. He married Shelley Ridenour; she survives in Silver Lake. He is also survived by his stepson, Travis (Amber) Powell, Monticello, Ky.; and brother, Steve (Angie) Ridenour, Silver...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Dorothy L. Norris

Dorothy L. Norris, 96, Plymouth, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Dorothy was born Nov. 1, 1925. She married John J. Norris on March 5, 1955, and he preceded her in death. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Norris (Bill Arthur), Land of Lakes, Fla.;...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Anthony Steven Milton

Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
WARSAW, IN
Lucille Martha Bowerman

Lucille Martha Bowerman, 96, Warsaw, died at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea (Lotz) Wilkens and Martin Christopher Wilkens. On May 29, 1943, she married the love of her life, Lloyd D. Bowerman. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away Jan. 20, 2009.
WARSAW, IN
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Loran E. Sims — PENDING

Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Ines Silvestre Garrido — PENDING

Ines Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED

Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Jack D. Sanders Jr.

Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE – The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
KGP Logistics Closing Plant In Warsaw

WARSAW – KGP Logistics intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGP, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Goshen woman injured after three-vehicle crash

A 19-year-old Goshen woman was knocked unconscious after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 19. The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15, near County Road 32 when an 83-year-old man from Goshen rear-ended a car that had stopped to make a turn. The force of the...
GOSHEN, IN
Eloise Heyde

Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
BREMEN, IN
Jean Louise Coverstone — UPDATED

Jeanne Louise (Coy) Coverstone, North Webster, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born June 16, 1926, in her grandparent’s farmhouse north of Tippecanoe Lake in which her mother was born 32 years previously. She was the only child of Carl James Coy and Kathryn Iva (Sutton) Coy.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

