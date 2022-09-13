ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Haute Tea Time

By Maria Dibut Galera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZB4m_0huBZWi800

Las Vegas(KLAS)- When the Four Seasons Hotel Collabs with Neiman Marcus… You know it’s going to be haute. You can join their special afternoon on September 24th for fall fashions trends and tea. Amy Hudson from Neimans, and Carrie Noonan with the Four Seasons join Roqui Theus to talk about this “Haute” collab.

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

