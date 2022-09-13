ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mom Slammed for Banning Kids From Visiting Grandma to Escape 'Toxic' Home

A mother was criticized online after revealing that she banned her young daughter from staying with her grandmother after she gets yelled at. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Glittering_Sun_554, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received nearly 7,400 interactions including thousands of comments. The post can be found here.
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
SheKnows

A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense

A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after surprising family with secret baby

A mother has sparked a debate after revealing that she surprised her family with a secret baby and detailed how she kept her pregnancy a secret.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Victoria, @canadiangirl_2, could be seen walking up the porch of her family’s home, as the text reads: “When you keep your pregnancy a secret and show up with a baby.”As she walked into the house, while holding her baby in a carrier, she said “surprise” to one of her family members. In response, the relative said: “You’re kidding?”Victoria proceeded to walk into the house and said “surprise”...
NBC News

Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale

On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
Newsweek

Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'

A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
