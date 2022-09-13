Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man arrested in West Valley City after threat to shoot up former workplace unless given $15K
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old man was booked into a Salt Lake County jail this week after police say he threatened to return to his former work site and “shoot up the place” unless he was given $15,000. Rhuan Campbell...
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting. Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a...
ksl.com
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Missing Taylorsville man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued late Thursday for a 74-year-old man missing from Taylorsville has been canceled. According to an update from Taylorsville PD, Richard Lyn Pettley was found Friday morning by the Utah Highway Patrol at Salt Lake Community College, not far from his home.
ksl.com
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
Gephardt Daily
Uber passenger dead in Salt Lake City car-TRAX collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Uber passenger was killed Wednesday morning when the car he was in ran a red light at 700 South and West Temple and collided with a TRAX train, according to the Utah Transit Authority. UTA spokesman James Larson...
KSLTV
Moochie’s restaurant robbed overnight; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie’s Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person use a tool to shatter the glass door at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KSLTV
165 pounds of pot found in Salt Lake warehouse, one man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up a seven-month narcotics investigation with one arrest and the confiscation of 165 pounds of pot at a Salt Lake City warehouse complex. They served search warrants at four warehouse units at 1810 Fortune Road in June.
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
Gephardt Daily
2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
KSLTV
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
