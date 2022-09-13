Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Batty
6d ago
Very sad situation. Boise man probably was sleepy and almost fell asleep at the wheel. Sad the trucker had to be involved in the accident. Pray that all involved will survive this accident.
Reply
3
Related
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
KSLTV
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
Gephardt Daily
Head-on crash in Uintah requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries
UINTAH, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Uintah. Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on 6600 South just west of U.S. 89, according to a Facebook post from the Weber Fire District. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan toddler flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after three story fall
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 — A toddler was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday with serious injuries from a fall. The child fell out a 3-story window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Drive in the incident dispatched at 5:35 p.m., said West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Ken Pratt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police tell drivers to slow down after high-impact crash on 300 West
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old man was injured Saturday morning in a high-speed collision in Salt Lake City. Dispatch received multiple calls at about 8:42 a.m., including reports of a mangled SUV. Officers responded to the scene, at 800 North and 300 West.
Gephardt Daily
NTSB releases cause of fatal 2020 West Jordan plane crash.
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Transportation and Safety Board has ruled pilot error as the cause of a plane crash in a residential West Jordan neighborhood two years that killed four people. The pilot of the Piper PA32R failed “to maintain the airplane’s...
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
ksl.com
Couple killed in plane crash had plans for cross-country trip
PRESTON, Idaho — A husband and wife were killed in a plane crash Wednesday. Their bodies were found by local law enforcement search and rescue crews. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line and found the aircraft later that day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville husband, wife attacked in the bed by knife-wielding intruder; 15-year-old suspect in custody
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man and woman were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they were attacked in their bedroom by a knife-wielding teenage intruder, with no known connection to the couple, police say. Taylorsville officers rushed to the scene near 4800...
KOLO TV Reno
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Salt Lake City police identify Uber passenger killed in crash with UTA train
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the Uber passenger killed in car crash with a Utah Transit Authority train Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. Jalen Neal, 28, was a passenger in an Chevy Bolt that witnesses say ran...
kslnewsradio.com
Investigation underway after shooting in Roy
ROY, Utah – An altercation at a party led to shots fired at around 11 p.m. in the area of 5400 S 1950 W in Roy. Dispatchers were told that multiple shots were fired. Officers found 7 shell casings at the scene. According to Sgt. Josh Taylor with the...
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Comments / 2