Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can’t afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
redriverradio.org
Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax
LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?
A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax
Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
theadvocate.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban
The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
RELATED PEOPLE
WWL-TV
Louisiana lawmakers consider eliminating income tax
Imagine you're using the bathroom, and once you flush everything leaks out of the pipes! That's what's plaguing local businesses... among other water issues.
KSLA
Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike. That strike could have halted the U.S. economy. The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several...
Natchitoches Times
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
NOLA.com
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Voting deadlines coming up for Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly; put these dates on your calendar. The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or change your voter information. This can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.
theadvocate.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. Voter registration deadlines The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says […]
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Climate change is causing a massive jump in power outages in Louisiana, report says
Climate change is at the root of an increasing number of blackouts affecting large areas of the country over the past decade, with Louisiana near the top of the list, according to a new report. An analysis published Wednesday by the research nonprofit Climate Central ranks Louisiana sixth among U.S....
bossierpress.com
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SELECTS SUSAN MACLAY AS INTERIM DIRECTOR FOR LOUISIANA OFFICE OF STATE MUSEUMS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the selection of Susan Maclay as the Interim Director for the Louisiana Office of State Museums. Since 2001, Maclay has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation in New Orleans. The Foundation is a public-private partnership providing support and services to the Office of Louisiana State Museums.
NOLA.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Comments / 1