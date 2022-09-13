ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
redriverradio.org

Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax

LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?

A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
ktoy1047.com

Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax

Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TaxBuzz

Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban

The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
KSLA

Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike. That strike could have halted the U.S. economy. The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Insurance Policies#Property Insurance#Citizens Insurance#Southeastern Louisiana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
KSLA

Voting deadlines coming up for Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly; put these dates on your calendar. The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or change your voter information. This can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
bossierpress.com

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SELECTS SUSAN MACLAY AS INTERIM DIRECTOR FOR LOUISIANA OFFICE OF STATE MUSEUMS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the selection of Susan Maclay as the Interim Director for the Louisiana Office of State Museums. Since 2001, Maclay has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation in New Orleans. The Foundation is a public-private partnership providing support and services to the Office of Louisiana State Museums.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy