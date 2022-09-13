Read full article on original website
WSFA
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
alabamanews.net
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County. Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery. The discovery of the body involved...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
WSFA
Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined a man whose body was found in Macon County Wednesday was shot and killed in the capital city. Police have identified the victim as Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, of Montgomery. Montgomery police and Fire Rescue,...
tallasseetribune.com
Manhunt ends in Elmore County
An attempted traffic stop lead to a manhunt in Elmore County Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a trooper within the. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Need Help Solving Hit-and-Run that Killed a Pedestrian
Prattville police say they need the public’s help in order to find the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before driving away. Police say 23-year-old Perez Pickett died after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at about 7:28PM on Sunday, September 4. Police...
alabamanews.net
Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest
A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
Update: Body Found in Demopolis Identified as Man Missing Since Late August
The body of a man who was found last week in Demopolis has been identified as a local man who went missing in late August. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the body was found floating in the water under a railroad trestle on September 6. Chief Rex Flowers...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
WSFA
Veterinarians warn about canine influenza
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
WSFA
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
Alabama man killed after he drove his car into an embankment
An Alabama was killed Tuesday when his car left the road and struck an embankment, state police reported. Alabama state troopers reported that a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of a Rockford, Alabama, man. Michael T. Steadman, 47, was critically injured when the...
