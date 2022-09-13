Read full article on original website
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man arrested in West Valley City after threat to shoot up former workplace unless given $15K
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old man was booked into a Salt Lake County jail this week after police say he threatened to return to his former work site and “shoot up the place” unless he was given $15,000. Rhuan Campbell...
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting. Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a...
ksl.com
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
Gephardt Daily
UPD: Teen wounded in suspected Midvale gang-related shooting has died
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) –A 16-year-old boy shot and critically injured overnight has died of his injuries, Unified Police reported Friday. The shooting is believed to been gang-related, officials said. “The victim, a 16-year-old male, died from his injuries,” a UPD statement says. Officers were...
ksl.com
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for...
KSLTV
165 pounds of pot found in Salt Lake warehouse, one man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up a seven-month narcotics investigation with one arrest and the confiscation of 165 pounds of pot at a Salt Lake City warehouse complex. They served search warrants at four warehouse units at 1810 Fortune Road in June.
Gephardt Daily
Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event
OREM, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after she allegedly misled deputies about her male companion’s involvement in a double shooting near Utah Lake. Iran Torres, 46, was allegedly with Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25,...
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
Utah man who fatally ran over wife in airport parking lot while drunk is sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A man who reportedly ran over his wife in an airport parking lot right as they returned from vacation was sentenced to prison in connection with her death. KUTV-TV reports a judge handed Shawn Sturgeon a sentence of one to 20 years after Sturgeon pleaded...
UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
Gephardt Daily
2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly causing Bountiful school lockout
A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a weapon that caused Bountiful High School to go into lockout protocols.
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case. The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday...
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
kslnewsradio.com
Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger
SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
Gephardt Daily
Police: 1 shot in face during possible road-rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one person is in stable condition after being shot in the face during a possible road-rage incident Tuesday in Taylorsville. Taylorsville police responded about 4:50 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon near 3100 West and 6200...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
