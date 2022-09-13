Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Excessive Speed Cited In Crash That Killed Walorski, Three Others
NAPPANEE – A final traffic investigation into the crash that killed four people in Elkhart County, including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, cites excessive speed from a congressional staffer who was driving. According to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined the cause of the Aug. 3...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home Of A Dead Man
LEESBURG — A Leesburg man was recently arrested after allegedly breaking into a deceased property owner’s home and stealing items. Jeffrey Norris Simpson, 50, 4492 N. Sullivan Road, Leesburg, is charged with burglary, a level 4 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony. On Aug. 18, a Kosciusko...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, South Packerton Road, south of East CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Grace T. Prater, 18, West SR 14, Silver Lake. Prater’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 6:49 a.m. Friday, Sept....
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman, 68, Faces Meth Dealing Charges
WARSAW — An affidavit of probable cause has provided more information on a Warsaw woman who dealt drugs to undercover officers three times. Donna Marie Anderson, 68, 2441 W. 250S Lot 105, Warsaw, is charged with four counts of dealing methamphetamine, all level 2 felonies; four counts of possession of methamphetamine, all level 4 felonies; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; and four counts of possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, all level 3 felonies.
abc57.com
Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into […]
News Now Warsaw
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE – The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
inkfreenews.com
Convicted Meth Dealer Given 13-Year Sentence
WARSAW — A Claypool man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for charges stemming from three separate cases. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Kosciusko County Circuit Court, Codie Lee Pierce, 30, 824 E. 800S, Claypool, pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
wkvi.com
Winamac Man Found Guilty on Drug Possession Charge
A Pulaski County Superior Court jury found a Winamac man guilty this week on a drug possession charge. According to Pulaski County Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer, evidence given during the trial indicated that Scott Freeman was driving a golf cart on Pearl Street in Winamac on June 20, 2022, when a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted him. The officer knew Freeman to have an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy later found a pill in Freeman’s pocket which was later confirmed to be Acetaminophen Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic drug.
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Crew targeting people at gas stations in fake jewelry scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police. The jewelry, which is usually very...
