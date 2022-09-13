ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Last minute match delays because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!': Bayern Munich supporters unveil banner protesting against the postponement of fixtures following the Queen's death during their Champions League tie with Barcelona

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Bayern Munich fans unveiled a banner protesting against the impact of the Queen's death on football fixtures during their Champions League tie with Barcelona.

The banner, which was displayed during the first half of Bayern's 2-0 victory, read: 'Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!'.

Their protest was in response to the UK government's decision to postpone fixtures out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II - who passed away peacefully in Balmoral last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TummT_0huBYVnC00
Bayern Munich fans unveiled a banner protesting against the impact of the Queen's death on football fixtures during their Champions League tie with Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iHED_0huBYVnC00
The banner, which was displayed during the first half of Bayern's 2-0 victory, read: 'Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!' (above) 

Football fixtures across the United Kingdom have been affected by the Queen's Death.

Ranger' Champions League tie against Napoli has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14 at 8pm due to restrictions with policing resources after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A club statement said: 'This is due to the severe limitations on policing resources and organisational challenges related to the ongoing events surrounding the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

'Rangers, of course, recognise this switch in date will inconvenience a number of our loyal supporters, and refunds will be available to those unable to attend the match.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNRXi_0huBYVnC00
The match between Napoli and Rangers at the Ibrox will now be played on September 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaG6y_0huBYVnC00
Rangers lost their opening fixture in the Champions League group stage against Ajax

The club also confirmed that there will be no Napoli fans at the match as they are prioritising making tickets available for the home fans. The same will be at the away fixture to support 'sporting integrity'.

The statement continued: 'Additionally, no away supporters will be present at the match, allowing the club to make additional tickets available to MyGers members as a priority.

'UEFA have also confirmed that as a matter of sporting integrity, no Rangers fans will be permitted to attend the return fixture in Naples. The club can only apologise for any inconvenience caused by the most unique and sad circumstances which are beyond our control.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9UgD_0huBYVnC00
Thursday night's Europa League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed but to 'insufficient police resources' in London 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TN3dY_0huBYVnC00
The Gunners beat FC Zurich in their opening Europa League group game last Thursday

Naples' municipal councillor Luigi Musto called the decision to ban Napoli fans from the game a 'disgrace'. Musto told Radio CRC: 'I have expressed my total disdain over this decision. Hundreds of Napoli supporters have already bought flights, hotels and tickets for the match in Glasgow.

'I can understand the decision to move the game 24 hours given the public order reasons stated by the local police forces in Scotland. But why would they close the away end? It's totally unacceptable. Fans should not have to pay for these idiotic decisions.

'SSC Napoli have already said they will refund tickets, but that is just a small proportion of the costs to supporters. Who will pay for the cancelled flights? The British Government? UEFA? And the Scots have the same problem for the game in Naples – a decision disguised as being at a 'level playing field.' It's an absurd decision and a disgraceful one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtGwW_0huBYVnC00
Buckingham Palace announced the news that the Queen had died peacefully on Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6tLI_0huBYVnC00
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport issued their guidance for sporting events this weekend as the country continues to mourn for Queen Elizabeth II

'Already, I have been inundated with requests about. The fans are rightly furious. I will always defend the people of this city and I hope Napoli demand UEFA compensate the fans.'

Additionally, Thursday night's UEFA Europa League fixture between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium has been postponed.

UEFA confirmed the game will be pushed back because of 'severe limitations on police resources' in London due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A UEFA statement said: 'UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNULu_0huBYVnC00
 The UK Government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0vX7_0huBYVnC00
However, the Premier League released a statement saying they made the decision to postpone fixtures to honour Queen Elizabeth's 'extraordinary life and contribution to the nation'

'This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.'

Meanwhile, all Premier League fixtures over the weekend were postponed out of respect for the Queen. Some of those games included Leicester vs Aston Villa, Chelsea vs Fulham, Manchester City vs Tottenham and Arsenal vs Everton.

The decision to postpone football fixture in the UK came shortly after the UK government issued their guidance in response to the Queen's death.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) held a call with all major sports on Friday September 9 to determine the plan of action for all events that were due to take place over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsDRZ_0huBYVnC00
As a result, Premier League football was put on hold last weekend as a mark of respect 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Immu4_0huBYVnC00
There were also concerns about police resources being too stretched to cope with games  

The UK Government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period.

Instead, they said that the decision was left at the discretion of individual organisations and hinted that they should 'hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures' if they decide to go ahead.

Soon after the call, the Premier League and EFL that all fixtures scheduled to take place over the weekend would be postponed out of respect for the Queen. There were also concerns about police resources being too stretched.

The FA also confirmed that all of their fixtures - including the opening weekend of the Women's Super League, non-League and grassroots football - would not be going ahead also no longer go ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAUqt_0huBYVnC00
Peter Crouch hit back at the decision to postpone matches following the death of the Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fqFB_0huBYVnC00
Gary Neville and Piers Morgan also criticised the top flight's decision on Friday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bib37_0huBYVnC00

Football fans across the globe were disappointed to hear that their fixtures had been cancelled or postponed. Many felt football should have gone ahead and paid tribute to the Queen.

BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch - who starred as a striker for England and Liverpool - said the Queen could have had a better send-off from players observing silences, singing the national anthem and showing their respect on the pitch.

'I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend. Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching ? Isn’t that a better send off?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dh1C2_0huBYVnC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEetF_0huBYVnC00

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan and Gary Neville also took to social media to express their disappointment at the decision to cancel this weekend's fixtures.

They felt that football could have united the nation and offered the Queen the respect she deserves.

Morgan Tweeted: 'Ridiculous decision'. He went on to say: 'Sporting events should go ahead. a) The Queen loved sport and b) It would be great to see/hear huge crowds singing the National Anthem in tribute to Her Majesty, as West Ham fans did so magnificently last night.'

To which Neville replied saying: 'I agree Piers. Sport can demonstrate better than most the respect the Queen deserves'.

The Bayern Munich fans made their feelings known by holding up a banner which read 'Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!' during their clash with Barcelona.

This is not the first time Bayern Munich fans have protested by holding up a banner. They previously held up a banner in response to the rise in price of away ticket prices.

This protest took place during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Anfield in February 2019.

