ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’: How to Binge the Show Online & Pre-Order the Complete Series Blu-Ray

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Better Call Saul fans expressed their frustration after the series was snubbed at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The hit show, starring Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seahorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian, came to and end last month after six seasons.

Judging by the flood of social media reactions, and the fact the “ What a sick joke ” was trending on Twitter during and after the Emmys , fans expected the show to win at least one award.

Better Call Saul . The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE,” read one viral tweet .

Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic. In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone,” another fan tweeted .

The Breaking Bad prequel series has been nominated 46 times over six seasons but never won an Emmy. Better Call Saul is set six years before Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) became Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston’s) lawyer. In the series, Saul starts off as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer hustling to make ends meet. The show chronicles Jimmy’s transformation from a fast-talking public defender into a criminal lawyer.

Whether you’re already a fan of the series or haven’t watched yet, you can binge all six seasons online or pre-order the full series on Blu-ray. The Better Call Saul complete collection includes 19 Blu-ray discs and will be released in December.

Better Call Saul: The Complete Series

$215.99


Buy Now

1

According to Amazon, the complete series box set will hit shelves on Dec. 6. You can pre-order the Blu-ray set at Best Buy and Amazon , but if you want to save on shipping, Amazon Prime members get free shipping on millions of items. Seasons 1-5 are available on Blu-ray and DVD at Walmart and other major retailers.

Read on for all of the ways to binge every season of Better Call Saul online.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Online

New episodes of Better Call Saul used to air on AMC and were available to stream on AMC+. Although the series ended in August, the finale will be available on AMC.com until Tuesday (Sept. 13), but you’ll need a cable or streaming provider log-in to access episodes. You can stream the entire series with a subscription to AMC+ ($8.99 a month after a 7-day free trial).

Amazon Prime members can subscribe to AMC+ through Prime Video and enjoy the first week free. Episodes and full seasons of Better Call Saul are also available for purchase on Prime Video , Vudu, Google Play and Apple TV .

The first five seasons of Better Call Saul are currently streaming on Netflix, and you may be able to find select episodes on platforms such as Fubo TV , SlingTV , and the Roku Channel.

Speaking to Variety last month, Odenkirk opened up about screening the finale episode with some of his colleagues. “There were just a lot of feelings in that room,” he recalled. “Six years of the show, for all of us the biggest show in our lives. You knew the risks that [series creators] Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Goud] took in giving us these great parts.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Louis Tomlinson
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 2

Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

'Blade Runner 2099' Sequel Series Confirmed To Be in the Works at Amazon

Variety has officially confirmed that Amazon has green lit a sequel series for Blade Runner. The live-action limited series will be titled Blade Runner 2099 and is set to have begun development in February. Ridley Scott, who has signed on to executive produce the series, initially revealed that the show was in the works in November 2021. Minimal plot details have been shared, however, the title suggests that the events of the series will occur 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 sequel to the original Blade Runner.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fubo Tv#Pre Order#Blu Ray
Collider

'La Brea' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Science fiction is one of the most successful media genres of all time, with a future setting offering endless opportunities compared to its past and present-day counterparts. It seems that fans of the genre have an endless stream of content to keep them entertained, with that streak continuing in September 2021 with the release of La Brea. Although launching to mixed critical reviews, it often seems as if critical comments are less important when it comes to genres like sci-fi, with the fan reaction to the show seeming much more positive than that of the critics. It is this fan reaction that led to NBC renewing La Brea for a second season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Phineas and Ferb: Last Day of Summer Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Phineas and Ferb: Last Day of Summer right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Vincent Martella Ashley Tisdale Thomas Brodie-Sangster Caroline Rhea Richard O'Brien. Geners: Animation Family Comedy Science Fiction. Director: Sue Perrotto. Release Date: Jun 15, 2015. About. On...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

Amazon is making a Blade Runner TV show

Amazon has officially picked up a series for Prime Video based on the hit Blade Runner movies, Deadline reports. The show, which will be a live-action limited series, is titled Blade Runner 2099, suggesting it will take place 50 years after Denis Villeneuve’s very good Blade Runner 2049. Ridley Scott, the director of the first Blade Runner, will serve as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Transformers: Earthspark Announces Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has revealed the premiere date for its new original Transformers series. The Transformers franchise has remained relevant for over 30 years, with multiple television series and movies based on the alien transforming vehicles. The latest live-action movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for a 2023 release date that introduces the popular Beast Wars characters to moviegoing audiences. Transformers: Earthspark is a new original animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation that is slated for Paramount+, and the release of new key art for the series reveals when the series arrives on the streaming platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Limited-Time Offer: You Can Join Peacock for Just $2 a Month

Want to join Peacock? NBC Universal’s streaming platform is home to thousands of hours of entertainment. From binge-worthy TV shows to exclusive movies, must-watch sporting events and tons of other programming, Peacock has something for every kind of streamer. For a limited time only, new subscribers can join Peacock for $1.99 a month for 12 months or subscribe to the annual plan and pay just $19.99 for a year of service. The streaming discount only applies to Peacock’s Premium plan, regularly $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year. Scoping out the best streaming plans can be time-consuming, but if you enjoy watching...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album

Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Is ‘God’s Country Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

God’s Country, which opens in theaters this weekend, is giving the people what they want: Thandiwe Newton as the star of a western thriller. Anyone who’s seen Westworld knows that Newton in a western is a recipe for an excellent performance, and based on the rave reviews critics have given the film so far, that holds true in God’s Country. Directed by Julian Higgins, who also co-wrote the script with Shaye Ogbonna, the movie is based on the short story “Winter Light” by James Lee Burke. Newton stars as a professor working at a rural college town who faces off with a pair of men who want to hunt in the forest behind her house. When they won’t take no for an answer, the situation escalates—to put it mildly.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Will Air Gundam's "Lost Episode" Movie

Gundam remains a top representation when it comes to mech wars via the anime medium, continuing to produce new television series, movies, and video games taking place in alternate realities and timelines. With the latest film exploring the lost episode's story from the original anime series, Cucuruz Doan's Island will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video later this year, allowing Gundam fans to explore this strange entry in the mech franchise's history.
COMICS
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy