Romeo Santos' 'Formula, Vol. 3' Lands at No. 1 on Tropical Albums Chart

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Romeo Santos is back at No. 1 on Billboard ’s Tropical Albums chart as his latest LP, Fórmula, Vol. 3 , tops the Sept. 17-dated ranking — rising from its No. 8 debut a week earlier from less than one day of activity. It’s his sixth straight No. 1 on the chart.

The album was released Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. ET via Sony Music Latin , — one hour before most albums are typically released. (The Sept. 17-dated chart reflects activity for the album in the Sept. 2-8 tracking period, while the Sept. 10 chart covered the Aug. 25-Sept. 1 frame.)

Fórmula, Vol. 3 rallies 8-1 in its second chart week with 26,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 8, according to Luminate. The majority of the set’s sum derives from streaming-equivalent album units (23,000), equating 33.1 million official on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Three-thousand of the remaining total belongs to traditional album sales (2,000) and track-equivalent album units (1,000).

On the multimetric Tropical Albums chart as measured in equivalent album units, each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Fórmula, Vol. 3 completes the Fórmula trilogy and lands slightly a decade after its maiden effort, Fórmula, Vol. 1 , rose to No. 1 in its second week, where it held for 33 weeks (starting Nov. 26, 2011). Meanwhile, follow-up full-length Vol. 2 lifted 7-1 also in its second week to crown Tropical Albums for 116 weeks, the second-most (trailing Santos’ own Todavía Me Amas: Los Mejor de Aventura ; 170 at No. 1) since the chart’s inception in 1985.

Further, Santos replaces himself at No. 1, sending Vol. 2 to No. 3, while Todavía Me Amas holds in the runner-up slot. Plus, the complete Fórmula series holds a spot in the chart’s top five, with Vol. 1 jumping 5-4 on the current chart.

Vol. 3 gives Santos his sixth straight No. 1 on Tropical Albums. He ties with India and Prince Royce for the fourth-most among tropical soloists. Here’s the scoreboard:

12, Gilberto Santa Rosa
12, Victor Manuelle
9, Marc Anthony
6, India
6, Prince Royce
6, Romeo Santos
5, Eddie Santiago
5, Elvis Crespo
5, Jerry Rivera

Elsewhere, Fórmula , Vol. 3 debuts at No. 2 on the overall Top Latin Albums ranking, his sixth consecutive top 10 there. It’s his first chart appearance since Utopía launched at No. 1 in 2019.

It also opens at No. 10 on the overall Billboard 200 , his fourth top 10 there and first top-tier visit since 2017 ( Golden , No. 10 debut and peak).

As Vol. 3 arrives, four of the album’s tracks debut on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, starting with “Sin Fin,” with Justin Timberlake, at No. 15; “El Pañuelo,” with Rosalía, at No. 24; “Bebo” at No. 41; and “Me Extraño,” with Christian Nodal, at No. 46.

“Sin Fin” also bows atop the all-genre Latin Airplay chart with 10.1 million in audience impressions earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 11. The track dethrones Becky G’s “Bailé Con Mi Ex” and sends it to No. 11 after its one-week reign.

“Sin Fin” gifts Santos his 21st No. 1 on Latin Airplay. He extends his record for the most No. 1s among tropical artists and ties with Maluma for the seventh-most among all acts. Here’s the recap:

35, J Balvin
32, Enrique Iglesias
28, Ozuna
27, Daddy Yankee
22, Wisin
21, Maluma
21 Romeo Santos

Meanwhile, Timberlake banks his first Latin Airplay No. 1 through his fourth chart visit. He last appeared on the chart with the No. 36-peaking “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in July 2017.

“Sin Fin” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on Tropical Airplay . While Santos captures his 17th No. 1, Timberlake adds a new chapter to his Billboard chart career, scoring his first leader there.

