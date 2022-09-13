Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
Family, supporters gather to remember Dulce Alavez 3 years after the N.J. girl disappeared
It’s a tradition no one ever wanted. Each Sept. 16, community members return to Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County to assemble around a large oak tree dedicated in honor of Dulce Maria Alavez, a 5-year-old girl who disappeared during a family outing to the park on that day in 2019.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Lindsey Custis-Shields
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old from Bergen Square. Lindsey Custis-Shields was reported missing today from his home on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. He is described as a black male, 5’0”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the 600 block of North 5th Street, Centerville, Fairview and the Woodlake Apartments in Woodbury.
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home. When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
delawarebusinessnow.com
I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend
Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail
The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show. Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
phl17.com
Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
Cape Gazette
Take a Look at Delaware’s Fabulous Fall Festivals!
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. Over the next three weeks we’ll spotlight several taking place close...
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
NJ.com
