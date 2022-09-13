Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 20:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 05:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Saturday evening until Sunday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range South, or 37 miles southeast of Wendover, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utah Test and Training Range South. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nevada, including the following county, Elko. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portions of I80 including Silver Zone Pass. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas AREAS OF DENSE FOG CONTINUE TO AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND CARLTON COUNTY THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog are resulting in reduced visibilities this morning in southern St. Louis ...northwestern Douglas and Carlton counties. Visibilities of 1/4 to 1 mile are occurring and are expected to improve over the next couple hours. When traveling this morning, reduce your speed and use low- beam headlights in these foggy areas.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-17 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 10 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult.
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 17:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Interior TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Western Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents with high wave action expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 15:15:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Yukon Delta COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will be 3 to 8 feet above the normal high tide line. Most if not all of Nunam Iqua will be impacted by flooding. Water will back up in the river at Kotlik and flooding will occur around houses and in low lying areas. Scammon Bay will be impacted as water in the Kun River backs up and floods the west end of the runway and adjacent low lying areas. Hooper Bay fuel storage area will be inundated and the road to the airport will be partially submerged. Flooding is possible upstream on the Yukon River to Mountain Village with significant flooding at Emmonak and Alakanuk. Highest water levels are expected Friday night through Saturday.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, the airport, and other critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Nome, water levels will be 8 to 11 feet above the normal high tide line. Areas near the mouth of the Snake River and upstream, will also be inundated as water backs up in the river due to the storm surge. The Belmont Subdivision will be significantly impacted by flooding, as will the Airport Terminal, and some areas of the runway may be flooded. Streets on the west side of town may also be flooded. The Nome/Council Road may be impassable as waves run well up the beach. In Golovin, water levels will be 9 to 13 feet above the normal high tide line. Golovin will see significant inundation around the old runway and water may flood around the fuel storage area and areas lower than the school. Highest water levels are expected Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads and property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure near the coast may be inundated. Erosion of the sand berm may occur as well as some shoreline erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 1 to 3 feet above normal high tide levels. Highest water levels are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 15:15:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will be 3 to 8 feet above the normal high tide line. Expect water to fill the lagoon at Brevig Mission which may surround some buildings, and may flood Port Clarence Road. In Teller, portions of Front Ave may be flooded. Tin City post office may flood and water may surround the fuel storage tanks. In Gambell, high water may impact the dump. Significant erosion is possible at Little Diomede. Highest water levels are expected Saturday into Saturday night.
High Wind Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-17 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 10 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
High Wind Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-17 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-17 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult.
Flood Watch issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands including Culebra and Vieques. * WHEN...From 6 PM AST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona, which is forecast to pass by just south of Saint Croix and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday, are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as early as tonight. The risk for flash flooding is increased across most of the forecast area. Saturated soils further increase the risk for mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steeper terrain. Heaviest rainfall is currently forecast for Saturday through Monday. Highest rainfall amounts are anticipated for southeastern and southwestern Puerto Rico, where 8 to 12 inches of rain are forecast over the duration of the event. Significant rain and impacts are anticipated elsewhere, as well, including: In southern and eastern Puerto Rico, rainfall totals of 6 to 8 inches, locally 12 inches, are expected. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, between 4 and 6 inches of rain are forecast. Elsewhere, rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 20:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 05:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **CENTER OF FIONA VERY NEAR GUADELOUPE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 320 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 230 miles east-southeast of Saint Croix VI - 16.5N 61.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Fiona is near the Lesser Antilles, as detected on the Guadeloupe Radar. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are now affecting Guadeloupe and surrounding waters and will move into the Northeast Caribbean later tonight. Tropical storm conditions are likely across the U.S. Virgin Islands as early as early Saturday morning and in Puerto Rico as early as Saturday morning. At 8 PM AST (00Z UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 320 miles east-southeast of San Juan, or about 230 miles east-southeast of St. Croix. On the latest National Hurricane Center track forecast, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday into Sunday. The main threat with this system remains the rainfall, which will persist through the weekend into early next week, with overall, multi-day totals in excess of 4-8 inches for some areas around the local islands, including a forecast for 8 to 12 inches for southeastern and southwestern Puerto Rico. This amount of rainfall will result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as mudslides or rockfalls and river flooding. The greatest threat for these dangerous flooding conditions is Saturday through at least Monday. Marine and coastal conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, starting as early as this evening. Seas building to around 15 feet are forecast, continuing through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds to near 60 mph with higher gusts are expected for portions of the forecast area. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the rest of the region. * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts in this area include: - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to bring to completion all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Outside preparations should be wrapped up as soon as possible before weather conditions completely deteriorate. Any remaining evacuations and relocations should be expedited before the onset of tropical storm force wind. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or own a pet. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Check the latest weather forecast before departing. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Check-in with your emergency points of contact among family, friends, and workmates. Inform them of your status and well-being. Let them know how you intend to ride out the storm and when you plan to check-in again. Keep cell phones well charged and handy. Also, cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful after the storm. Locate your chargers and keep them with your cell phone. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 11 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Comments / 0