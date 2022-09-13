Effective: 2022-09-16 20:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 05:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **CENTER OF FIONA VERY NEAR GUADELOUPE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 320 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 230 miles east-southeast of Saint Croix VI - 16.5N 61.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Fiona is near the Lesser Antilles, as detected on the Guadeloupe Radar. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are now affecting Guadeloupe and surrounding waters and will move into the Northeast Caribbean later tonight. Tropical storm conditions are likely across the U.S. Virgin Islands as early as early Saturday morning and in Puerto Rico as early as Saturday morning. At 8 PM AST (00Z UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 320 miles east-southeast of San Juan, or about 230 miles east-southeast of St. Croix. On the latest National Hurricane Center track forecast, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday into Sunday. The main threat with this system remains the rainfall, which will persist through the weekend into early next week, with overall, multi-day totals in excess of 4-8 inches for some areas around the local islands, including a forecast for 8 to 12 inches for southeastern and southwestern Puerto Rico. This amount of rainfall will result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as mudslides or rockfalls and river flooding. The greatest threat for these dangerous flooding conditions is Saturday through at least Monday. Marine and coastal conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, starting as early as this evening. Seas building to around 15 feet are forecast, continuing through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds to near 60 mph with higher gusts are expected for portions of the forecast area. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the rest of the region. * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts in this area include: - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to bring to completion all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Outside preparations should be wrapped up as soon as possible before weather conditions completely deteriorate. Any remaining evacuations and relocations should be expedited before the onset of tropical storm force wind. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or own a pet. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Check the latest weather forecast before departing. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Check-in with your emergency points of contact among family, friends, and workmates. Inform them of your status and well-being. Let them know how you intend to ride out the storm and when you plan to check-in again. Keep cell phones well charged and handy. Also, cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful after the storm. Locate your chargers and keep them with your cell phone. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 11 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO