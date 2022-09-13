Interstate 80 reduced to one lane each direction near Gold Run in Placer County due to Dutch Fire

6:45 p.m. update : Interstate 80 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 1.8 miles east of Gold Run to Alta in Placer County due to the Dutch Fire.

The Dutch Fire had burned 25 acres and was at zero percent containment as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the latest update from Cal Fire.

Original article:

Interstate 80 is closed west of Truckee due to a wildfire.

The highway is closed from Gold Run to one-third mile west of Baxter at Crystal Springs in Placer County due to the Dutch Fire. The fire was 26 acres as of 4 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted down Highway 20.

The Dutch Fire is burning about 12 miles north of the Mosquito Fire and is unrelated, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple other spot fires are burning in the area.

Evacuations have been ordered in the Frost Hill area.

