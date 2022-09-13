ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Interstate 80 reduced to one lane each direction near Gold Run in Placer County due to Dutch Fire

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
 6 days ago

6:45 p.m. update : Interstate 80 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 1.8 miles east of Gold Run to Alta in Placer County due to the Dutch Fire.

The Dutch Fire had burned 25 acres and was at zero percent containment as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the latest update from Cal Fire.

Original article:

Interstate 80 is closed west of Truckee due to a wildfire.

The highway is closed from Gold Run to one-third mile west of Baxter at Crystal Springs in Placer County due to the Dutch Fire. The fire was 26 acres as of 4 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted down Highway 20.

The Dutch Fire is burning about 12 miles north of the Mosquito Fire and is unrelated, according to Cal Fire.

Mosquito Fire: Air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region

Multiple other spot fires are burning in the area.

Evacuations have been ordered in the Frost Hill area.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Interstate 80 reduced to one lane each direction near Gold Run in Placer County due to Dutch Fire

FOX40

A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman's van filled with all of her possessions stolen in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A woman whose van was stolen in Sacramento with all her belongings inside is making an emotional plea. Linda Sermeno had just sold her home in Antioch and arrived in Sacramento this weekend to stay with her niece. Her van was parked out front when someone took off with it in the middle of the night. Inside were all her clothes, her dog's medication, and her mother and brother's ashes."It's just devastating...I cried a lot this morning, I got it out of my system...I pray and I hope to get the ashes back," she said. The van is a blue 1996 Ford. If you spot it somewhere, you're asked to call Sacramento police. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn

AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
AUBURN, CA
