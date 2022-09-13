ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

ECU soccer knocks off 19th ranked SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer received votes in the top 25 this week and closing in on its first national ranking. The pirates down early got the equalizer late first half from Izabella Gutierrez on the rush. It would stay 1-1 to the final minutes. Annabelle Abbott gets the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
AYDEN, NC
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snow Hill, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

South Central High head football coach steps down

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville businesses see increased revenue during the first two weeks of ECU football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The 2022 college football season is in full swing and the ECU Pirates have put together solid performances during the first two games of the season. The purple and gold are off to a 1-1 start, but their week one matchup against ACC powerhouse North Carolina State drew big crowds to Greenville, bringing increased revenue to local businesses.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rams#Herd#Pepsi Sports Spotlight
WITN

ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!. How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Garden & Gun

Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina

Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
NEW BERN, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident

MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
travelawaits.com

The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina

Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!. Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. Lori Drake serves as the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. She stopped by the Greenville studio to catch everyone up on the happenings in the town.
FARMVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy