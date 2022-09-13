Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Bern vs. Havelock football: Five players to watch on each team
All State Preps on 247Sports and Carolina Recruits will be collaborating for the rest of the football season and beyond. The focus will be on high school football players in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This week, Joshua Graham of Carolina Recruits lists the top players to watch in...
WITN
ECU soccer knocks off 19th ranked SMU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer received votes in the top 25 this week and closing in on its first national ranking. The pirates down early got the equalizer late first half from Izabella Gutierrez on the rush. It would stay 1-1 to the final minutes. Annabelle Abbott gets the...
WITN
5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WITN
Greenville businesses see increased revenue during the first two weeks of ECU football season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The 2022 college football season is in full swing and the ECU Pirates have put together solid performances during the first two games of the season. The purple and gold are off to a 1-1 start, but their week one matchup against ACC powerhouse North Carolina State drew big crowds to Greenville, bringing increased revenue to local businesses.
cbs17
‘Classless?’ Here’s when UNC’s women’s hoops coach finally comes face-to-face with enraged NC State fan base
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16. The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!. How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!
Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
Garden & Gun
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
jocoreport.com
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
travelawaits.com
The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina
Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!. Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!
WITN
What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
WITN
Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. Lori Drake serves as the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. She stopped by the Greenville studio to catch everyone up on the happenings in the town.
Comments / 0