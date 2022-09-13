Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Big E gets underway today; Dropkick Murphys hit the stage tonight
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. The annual fair runs from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday. Last minute preparations were under...
Eyewitness News
Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local vendors, caramel apples, rides, and camels are just a handful of the things thousands of people across New England and beyond were getting a glance of on Friday as the 104th annual Big E got underway. One couple from Longmeadow, Dennis and Bonnie Bitzer, attended the opener for the seventh straight time.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Local events bringing an early taste of fall
(WFSB) - Time to start thinking of those weekend plans. From festivals and food to fun on the farm, there are lots of local events you’ll want to add to your plans. Over 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues. Reservations required for the 1-mile drive through...
New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'
A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut's Berlin Fair opens Sept. 15: Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 73rd edition of the Berlin Fair will open Thursday night with a bang — literally. That's because when the agricultural fair — which runs at the Berlin Fair Grounds from Sept. 15 to 18 — opens for the first time in several years Thursday night, it will kick off with demolition derby show. During the derby, cars enter a ring and attempt to destroy each other. The first place winner of the derby will win $2,000, second place will take home $1,000 and third place will win $500, according to Sky Fire Productions.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
milfordmirror.com
Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
Register Citizen
New Haven plans transformation of State Street
NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Kosher Dairy Restaurant & Pizzeria in New Haven, CT: Ricotta Pizza & Bakery
Joining a small but growing contingency of kosher restaurants in New Haven, CT is Ricotta Pizza & Bakery, a new kosher CY dairy restaurant & pizzeria with a variety of eats. Menu items at Ricotta feature an array of traditional pizza pies, including, of course, a ricotta-topped variety, bagels with spreads, salads such as caesar and greek, soup, hummus, fries, and more.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel
Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
Freddy Fixer Gala “Uplifts Community”
Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
zip06.com
Glory Days: 50th Anniversary of New Haven Coliseum
To many baby boomers, the former New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum represents the glory days: From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, and even Elvis, the Elm City hosted some of the biggest names of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, along with minor-league hockey, monster-truck pulls, and professional wrestling.
Police: Part of Dixwell Ave. closed due to serious crash in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue is closed in both directions near the New Haven town line while police investigate a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street Friday night just before 8 p.m. Officials said the road closure is expected last for […]
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
Comments / 0