Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers doesn't know when it will click for the Green Bay Packers' young receivers, but he knows what he has to do until it does. "I've got to play the same way," Rodgers said Wednesday. "I don't play the way I played in 2011, [but] I've got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I'm not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who's out there, who we're throwing to and how we're gonna actually make some hay and score some points."
Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port 2024 linebacker Landon Gauthier is a prospect quickly getting onto college radars this fall. Gauthier, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect who has shown good ability in space this season at that size, just received an offer from Wyoming, his first of the process and it is not likely to be his list.
The Buffalo Bills gave up on O.J. Howard. The AFC East club cut Howard at the end of preseason as NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters on Aug. 30. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 first-round pick from Alabama needed to clear waivers before the Bills could sign him back to their practice squad.
It seems that Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre knowingly took part in a plot to misuse Mississippi welfare funds in a scheme that is now being called the biggest fraud scheme in state history. After a multi-year investigation by the Mississippi auditor’s office, it was revealed that former state...
