Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers: 'I've got to play the same way' while Green Bay Packers' young WRs learn NFL ropes

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers doesn't know when it will click for the Green Bay Packers' young receivers, but he knows what he has to do until it does. "I've got to play the same way," Rodgers said Wednesday. "I don't play the way I played in 2011, [but] I've got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I'm not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who's out there, who we're throwing to and how we're gonna actually make some hay and score some points."
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

2024 LB Landon Gauthier gets first offer

Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port 2024 linebacker Landon Gauthier is a prospect quickly getting onto college radars this fall. Gauthier, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect who has shown good ability in space this season at that size, just received an offer from Wyoming, his first of the process and it is not likely to be his list.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Texts allegedly show Brett Favre's role in welfare funds scandal

It seems that Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre knowingly took part in a plot to misuse Mississippi welfare funds in a scheme that is now being called the biggest fraud scheme in state history. After a multi-year investigation by the Mississippi auditor’s office, it was revealed that former state...
GREEN BAY, WI

