Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Election lists complete; early voting ballots to be sent out Oct. 3
Two successful petition initiatives and a constitutional amendment advanced by the Legislature will appear alongside federal, state and local candidates on Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot. Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office was finalizing the final federal, state and multicounty candidate lineups Friday, the deadline to certify candidates,...
North Platte Telegraph
New interim corrections director, fire marshal named by Ricketts
Two weeks after Nebraska's corrections director and fire marshal announced their imminent resignations, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed interim replacements to lead both agencies after the current directors depart in October. Diane Sabatka-Rine will replace Scott Frakes atop the state's Department of Correctional Services and Doug Hohbein will become Nebraska's interim...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Ricketts said in a...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts urges Nebraskans to claim new property tax relief credit
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday urged Nebraskans to take advantage of millions of dollars of potential property tax relief that remains available to them through a new state income tax credit on local property taxes paid to support public schools and community colleges. "We're going to pay 30 percent of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
NEAR HARRISBURG – In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln businessman pleads guilty to federal fraud charge four years after indictment
Nearly four years after a grand jury indicted a former Lincoln businessman with 20 federal charges for alleged fraud and money laundering, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Thursday. Frederick Alan Voight was indicted in 2018 with 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: three, ten; White Balls: eight, twenty-four) (four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 4, Day: 14, Year: 5. (Month: four; Day: fourteen; Year: five) Pick 3. People are also reading…
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting: Bellevue West stars, Indiana DB headline Nebraska's visitor list for Oklahoma
LINCOLN — A truckload of in-state standouts, two three-star prospects from Indiana, and one of the Midwest’s top 2024 defensive tackles are among the expected visitors for Nebraska’s rivalry game with Oklahoma. It’s likely a more modest group of recruits than who might have visited if Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar to retire in July of 2023
Nebraska School Activities Association executive director Jay Bellar will retire in July of 2023, the NSAA announced Thursday. Bellar has spent more than 40 years in education, including his time as the NSAA's executive director that began in 2018. Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high...
North Platte Telegraph
'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. Dogs...
Comments / 0