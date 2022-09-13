ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

North Platte Telegraph

Election lists complete; early voting ballots to be sent out Oct. 3

Two successful petition initiatives and a constitutional amendment advanced by the Legislature will appear alongside federal, state and local candidates on Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot. Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office was finalizing the final federal, state and multicounty candidate lineups Friday, the deadline to certify candidates,...
North Platte Telegraph

New interim corrections director, fire marshal named by Ricketts

Two weeks after Nebraska's corrections director and fire marshal announced their imminent resignations, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed interim replacements to lead both agencies after the current directors depart in October. Diane Sabatka-Rine will replace Scott Frakes atop the state's Department of Correctional Services and Doug Hohbein will become Nebraska's interim...
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Ricketts said in a...
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts urges Nebraskans to claim new property tax relief credit

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday urged Nebraskans to take advantage of millions of dollars of potential property tax relief that remains available to them through a new state income tax credit on local property taxes paid to support public schools and community colleges. "We're going to pay 30 percent of...
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: three, ten; White Balls: eight, twenty-four) (four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 4, Day: 14, Year: 5. (Month: four; Day: fourteen; Year: five) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar to retire in July of 2023

Nebraska School Activities Association executive director Jay Bellar will retire in July of 2023, the NSAA announced Thursday. Bellar has spent more than 40 years in education, including his time as the NSAA's executive director that began in 2018. Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high...
North Platte Telegraph

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. Dogs...
