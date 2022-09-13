Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around rain chances Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plan for returning late night storm chances... these will be after midnight so for most, you won’t need the rain gear. Storm chances begin to increase for the Metro after 2 AM and will continue on and off through the first half of the day.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & breezy with several storm chances through the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer temps in the 60s are what will greet you out the door on another quiet morning for us all. It will be another warm and breezy one with lower dew points today. Highs in the upper 80s will feel warm by September standards and the south wind gusting 25-30 mph will keep the air moving.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances starting Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry and gusty day storm chances will return Thursday night and continue on and off into the weekend mainly geared toward the nighttime and early morning hours. On Thursday, after 9 PM, storms move in from the W. Initially a few of these storms...
iheart.com
'La Nina' A Factor In Midlands Drought
An Omaha National Weather Service forecaster says the "La Nina" weather pattern expected this winter contributes to the dryer conditions in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region. "Some of the worst droughts happen in the "La Nina" years, and that's certainly playing out here this time, too," Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen tells KFAB Radio News. "And so, best guesses are that things are going to be particularly dry;"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Emily's Friday evening forecast
It is a special time in Omaha’s Hispanic community. Douglas County reported its first case of the West Nile Virus this year. The city of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
Ask Omaha: Have you ever had a neighbor who did something very touching?
We just bought our new house. Let me tell you all the things they have done so far! Took our trash can back to the house while at work; Shoveled our walkway for us while at work; Brought us cookies a few time. I’m very happy where we are and love my neighbors!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Bellevue house damaged by fire in basement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital, as a precaution, after a house fire in Bellevue Friday morning. Fire crews were called out to 18th and Josephine around 9 a.m. Smoke was coming out of the front of the home and out the back door. It’s...
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes and ramp blocked after crash on I-80 WB at 84th
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crash at I-80 westbound and 84th Street. Lanes and ramp are blocked. Expect delays. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Omaha
Omaha's 2020 census population was 486,051. How do you guys feel about living in Omaha, the largest city in the U.S. state of Nebraska?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
KWQC
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A bow-and-arrow accident has sent a Nebraska man to the hospital and left his family in shock. The Clingenpeel family said the accident happened alongside their house after Jeremy Clingenpeel and his son, Colton, decided to have target practice in preparation for hunting season. WOWT...
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 15 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Thursday morning, September 15, 2022.
The flu season is expected to be worse, but will Omaha residents get the shot?
Over the past couple of years, flu cases have not been as high. It's because of how we've been using things like masks and hand sanitizer to protect ourselves from COVID-19.
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
macaronikid.com
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
WOWT
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock. “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice, and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel. WARNING: Video...
Comments / 0