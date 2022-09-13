ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

'La Nina' A Factor In Midlands Drought

An Omaha National Weather Service forecaster says the "La Nina" weather pattern expected this winter contributes to the dryer conditions in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region. "Some of the worst droughts happen in the "La Nina" years, and that's certainly playing out here this time, too," Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen tells KFAB Radio News. "And so, best guesses are that things are going to be particularly dry;"
Emily's Friday evening forecast

It is a special time in Omaha’s Hispanic community. Douglas County reported its first case of the West Nile Virus this year. The city of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development.
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
Bellevue house damaged by fire in basement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital, as a precaution, after a house fire in Bellevue Friday morning. Fire crews were called out to 18th and Josephine around 9 a.m. Smoke was coming out of the front of the home and out the back door. It’s...
Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln

If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock. “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice, and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel. WARNING: Video...
