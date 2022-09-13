this article makes it sound like a cabarrus thing. Hire an attorney and get the charges dropped or reduced is a practice pretty much all over the state. In NC there are some violation you can get dropped by going on line.
it's not how good of an attorney you are, but more or less who you know.
maybe they decided to cut people a break who are getting killed by Bidenflation, or got tired of being tax and fine collectors for the state of NC. traffic court makes the state lots of money, but busting criminals. and drug dealers like they should be focusing on doesn't bring in the cash. it probably costs them money, so we got a much bigger network of state employees bringing in that traffic fine money instead of protecting us. we need troopers for extreme dangerous traffic violations but its mostly simple 15 overs or rolling through stop signs. they actually cause wrecks on the interstate pulling over those 15 over folks and freaking people out who see the lights and think something serious is going on, and then bam a rear in collision on the interstate and possible chain reaction accidents. I see that a lot on the road, especially if they pull one when its packed an busy.
