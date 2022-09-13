Read full article on original website
Golf Scores – Mattanawcook Academy 194, Old Town 195, Orono 198
In a tightly contested golf match at the Penobscot Valley Country Club, the Mattanawcook Academy Golf Team came out on top, on Thursday, September 15th. The Lynx carded a 194 while Old Town finished with a combined score of 195 and Orono came into the club house with a team score of 198.
Edward Little Red Eddies Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football
The Edward Little Red Eddies visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The game will begin below at 7 PM (or shortly thereafter.) A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh...
Nokomis’ Madden White Voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Nokomis' Madden White who was voted the Week 2 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. With over 3700 votes cast, he garnered just under 50% of the votes. Congratulations to the 10 nominees from Week 2. Jack Brewer (Football) - Orono High School - Brewer...
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Rallies to Tie John Bapst 3-3
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team rallied to tie John Bapst 3-3 in Bangor on Wednesday, September 14th in Bangor. Down 2-0, Ellsworth rallied to tie the score at 2-2 and then to a 3-3 draw scoring the tying goal with less than a minute in regulation. Addison Atherton score the...
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0
The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
Opportunistic Waterville Football Beats MDI 26-20 [PHOTOS]
The Waterville Panthers Football Team came to Bar Harbor and beat MDI 26-20 on Friday night, September 16th, taking advantage of MDI's turnovers and blocking a punt. MDI will look at the film of the game and think that they should have won the game if they had done a better job of hanging onto the ball.
Brewer Girls Soccer Shuts Out Skowhegan 4-0 for 4th Shutout In a Row
The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team is on a roll, winners of 4 in a row via shutout after defeating the Skowhegan River Hawks 4-0 in Skowhegan on Thursday, September 15th. Bella Tannis and the defense recorded their 4th consecutive shutout. Offensively, the Witches received goals from Devin Horr, Mya Edgecomb,...
MDI Volleyball Defeats GSA 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team defeated George Stevens Academy 3-0 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Tuesday, September 13th. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-23 MDI Stat Leaders:. Addy Boyce: 12 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 1 dig. Hailey Vogell: 1 ace, 8 kills. Lexi Tozier:...
MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1
The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
