ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermon, ME
Sports
Orono, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Ellsworth, ME
Sports
City
Orono, ME
City
Hermon, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Reed
Person
Ryan Mason
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Volleyball Defeats GSA 3-0

The MDI Volleyball Team defeated George Stevens Academy 3-0 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Tuesday, September 13th. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-23 MDI Stat Leaders:. Addy Boyce: 12 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 1 dig. Hailey Vogell: 1 ace, 8 kills. Lexi Tozier:...
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1

The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0

The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
SUMNER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
713
Followers
4K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy