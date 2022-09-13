ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

COVID-19 deaths, case numbers going down as officials adjust response

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9mkO_0huBVhtl00

(BCN) — Contra Costa County’s COVID-19 numbers are on the decline, with deaths, case numbers and presence of the virus in county wastewater declining in recent weeks. No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported yet in September, down from 22 in August, according to the county’s COVID-19 data summary on the Contra Costa Health Services website.

Hospitalizations have hit a plateau, with a daily average of 61 patients countywide over the past two weeks, slightly up from 59 the two weeks prior. County tests the past two weeks are turning up 6.82 percent positive. That number was 8.64 percent in the previous two weeks.

California middle school employee overdoses after student brings fentanyl to school

The wastewater concentration of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County is at about 0.00054 in the past two weeks, down from 0.00087 the previous two weeks. Contra Costa Health Services officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday it’s adjusting its COVID-19 response, beginning Oct. 1, when it will stop testing at the Richmond Memorial Auditorium, though vaccinations will continue at the site. The county will also close its San Ramon testing site Oct. 1.

County health director Anna Roth said that though the public health emergency will likely be lifted in early 2023, her department anticipates new variants of COVID-19 and new vaccines to counter them. She said, at this point, the county health department has federal American Rescue Plan Act funds until June 2023.

“The dates are driven by the public health emergency and how it takes shape,” Roth said.

County health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli told the board the county is administering the new booster, which is available eight weeks after someone got their last booster. He also said anyone who had COVID-19 as recently as this summer should still get boosted. He said with the new vaccination, it doesn’t matter whether you previously had the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

“We recommend getting the one you can get first and get that extra measure of protection as soon as you can,” Tzvieli said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Roth also detailed how busy her department was in 2021. She said in 2019, CCHS provided service to less than 25 percent of county residents. During the pandemic year of 2021, that number jumped to about 66 percent — about 700,000 people.

Compared to other U.S. counties on average, when scaled for size, CCHS efforts resulted in 1,700 fewer COVID-19 deaths, 71,000 fewer cases, 300,000 more tests given, and 390,000 more vaccinations. The county’s bilingual COVID-19 website had about 8.6 million pageviews.

“We did have one of the most effective responses in the nation.,” Roth said.

The county also eliminated the disparity between white and Latinx communities that existed at the beginning of the pandemic, and 75 percent of the disparity between the white and the African American community.

For more information, go to the CCHS website at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org .

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
sanjoseinside.com

Vaccination Mandate Lifted for Workers in County Health Care Facilities, Homeless Shelters, Prisons

Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody on Monday rescinded the vaccination mandate for workers in these settings. Under state public health rules, masks are still required in high-risk settings.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations

(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

San Jose housing shortage is worst in US

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to rent or to buy in San Jose, you’re by far not alone. Housing experts say the housing situation here is the worst of any major city in the country. High demand, decreasing supply, and the sky high prices all have led to major […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Contra Costa County, CA
Health
City
San Ramon, CA
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?

Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed into a law enforcement database and cross-checked […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud

SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Linus Covid#General Health#American
KRON4 News

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost Ship defendant could face jail after weapons found

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons. Derick Almena is supervised by the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Kaiser strike reaches 1 month

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the one month mark since thousands of mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente have been on strike. The workers say it’s not about money as that issue has been settled. But they continue to picket because they are demanding Kaiser hire more workers so they can have more […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

'I love you, son'; Fentanyl deaths leave family members searching for answers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every day, 136 people across the country die from an opioid overdose according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. It's ripping apart families as they cope with tragedy. Building homes has been in Paul McGregor's DNA for generations. He learned the craft from his father while growing up in San Francisco. His small business has developed nearly 100 homes. But these days, McGregor chooses to work alone. The 65-year-old contractor controls each aspect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Guaranteed income pilot program launched in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Soon, some low-income families in Mountain View will be getting a helping hand. A new program will dole out a couple hundred dollars every month for two years to those who need it most. The guaranteed income pilot program called Elevate MV launched Thursday. The Mountain View city staff has […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Personal safety app stepping up to help SF’s AAPI community

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Citizen app will be partnering with the San Francisco Chinese American Association of Commerce to guarantee free, premium accounts to the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, according to a press release. The press release stated that this is because anti-Asian hate crimes are at unacceptable levels. Indeed, according to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man found guilty for threatening to kill SF lawmaker

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A San Ramon resident was found guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) after Wiener introduced legislation that would’ve allowed teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of their parents. Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of the eight counts he was charged […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Napa County wineries fund wildfire sensors

NAPA, Calif (KRON) – Napa Valley winemakers are taking matters into their own hands ahead of peak fire season. They are stepping up to fund wildfire sensors with 24/7 monitoring. Vintners in Napa County are still reflecting on the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex fire and Glass Fires that devastated their vineyards. “We lost about a […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy