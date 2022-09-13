Read full article on original website
Science News
Here’s what triggers giant honeybees to do the wave
Giant honeybees send waves rippling across their open nests by flipping their abdomens upward in coordination, a sight that approaching predators seem to shy away from. A new study is revealing details about what triggers the behavior, known as shimmering. That shimmering is strongest when the bees are shown a...
Farmers accidentally created a flood-resistant ‘machine’ across Bangladesh
A groundwater pump delivers water from below a farm during the dry season in Bangladesh. M. Shamsudduha Pumping water in the dry months makes the ground sponge-like for the wet season, a system called the Bengal Water Machine.
How Kenyans help themselves and the planet by saving mangrove trees
On the fringe of Kenya’s Gazi village, 50 kilometers south of Mombasa, Mwatime Hamadi walks barefoot on a path of scorching-hot sand toward a thicket of trees that seem to float where the land meets the Indian Ocean. Behind her moves village life: Mothers carry babies on their backs while they hang laundry between palm trees, women sweep the floors of huts thatched with palm fronds and old men chat idly about bygone days under the shade of mango trees.
Humans may have started tending animals almost 13,000 years ago
Hunter-gatherer groups living in southwest Asia may have started keeping and caring for animals nearly 13,000 years ago — roughly 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Ancient plant samples extracted from present-day Syria show hints of charred dung, indicating that people were burning animal droppings by the end of...
bloomberglaw.com
EU, Australia Shape Standards to Keep PFAS Off the Dinner Table
Preventing potentially harmful amounts of PFAS in food is a core driver of soil, sediment, and biosolids standards Australia and European countries are developing, regulatory officials said this week during a global conference. US states setting regulatory and guideline standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) often take the Environmental...
Phys.org
Researchers prepare nacre-inspired underwater superoleophobic films
Special wettability of solid surfaces is a ubiquitous phenomenon in nature and has attracted much attention because of its potential applications in diverse fields, such as oil-water separation, antibiofouling and drag reduction. Inspired by some biological organisms observed in nature with underwater superoleophobic properties, such as fish scales, columnar nacre and seaweed, researchers are trying to design and create novel interfacial materials.
Nature.com
Transport barrier onset and edge turbulence shortfall in fusion plasmas
Magnetic confinement fusion offers the promise of sustainable and safe energy production on Earth. Advanced experimental scenarios exploit the fascinating yet uncommon ability of confined plasmas to bifurcate into states of enhanced performance upon application of additional free energy sources. Self-regulation of small-scale turbulent eddies is essential to accessing these improved regimes. However, after several decades, basic principles for these bifurcations are still largely debated and clarifications from first principles lacking. We show here, computed from the primitive kinetic equations, establishment of a state of improved confinement through self-organisation of plasma microturbulence. Our results highlight the critical role of the interface between plasma and material boundaries and demonstrate the importance of propagation of turbulence activity beyond regions of convective drive. These observations strongly suggest a paradigm shift where the magnetised plasma at the onset of enhanced performance self-organises into a globally critical state, 'nonlocally' controlled by fluxes of turbulence activity.
Phys.org
Researchers attempt to print thin-film transistors with metal oxides onto heat-sensitive materials
Within the Functional Oxides Printed on Polymers and Paper (FOXIP) project, researchers form Empa, EPFL and the Paul Scherrer Institute attempted to print thin-film transistors with metal oxides onto heat-sensitive materials such as paper or PET. The goal was ultimately not achieved, but those involved consider the project a success—because of a new printing ink and a transistor with "memory effect."
