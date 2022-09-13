ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

KEVN

Warm Today; Cooler with a Chance for Showers the Rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm and hazy day can be expected today, but in Wyoming, more clouds and showers will be possible as monsoon moisture streams in from the southwest. That moisture heads further north and east tonight, spreading some showers and thundershowers into western South Dakota. Thursday...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Severe storms possible tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms will in southwestern South Dakota, but all of our area has the chance to see storms. Some of the storms could be severe with a 1/5 risk for the Black Hills and a 2/5 risk for far southern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the 70s. The weekend is also looking very nice with highs in the 70s again with partly cloudy skies. Monday will be a little hot, but we are going to cool off quickly by the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.
KEVN

Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
DEADWOOD, SD
South Dakota State
Wyoming State
KEVN

South Dakota Businesses pt. 3

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The Salvation Army event allowed students to shop with a chaperone or a school councilor for either school supplies or even clothes for the school year. The SIX Canyon Lake...
KEVN

Brain Drain in South Dakota

KEVN

Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

New poll shows South Dakota voters are leaning toward expanding Medicaid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the November midterm elections approach, voters are focused on a wide variety of candidates and issues. However, as one recent poll shows voters could also be looking to expand healthcare access in South Dakota. A state-wide poll conducted in late August confirmed what officials...
#A Red Flag Warning#The South Dakota Plains
KEVN

Arnson Absolu back in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
RAPID CITY, SD

