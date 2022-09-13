ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County stormwater officials hear residents’ concerns about drainage

By Hallie Brown
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxhA_0huBVBqd00

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — After several downpours over the past couple of weeks, people have been reaching out to the Horry County Stormwater Department expressing flooding concerns in their area.

During the county’s Infrastructure and Regulation committee meeting on Tuesday, the department addressed some of those concerns.

Thom Roth with Horry County Stormwater said he got calls over the weekend from people who said they got six to 10 inches of rain within an hour. They said yards flooded and expressed concerns about whether the drainage systems would be able to handle a hurricane.

Roth said the county’s systems are not able to handle that amount of rain in an hour, and no other state is either. He said people have been calling to report their yard or road is flooded, but by the time crews go there the water is gone. He said most of the time, the water is gone within two to three hours.

“So I don’t care how many trees you have out there, I don’t care home much hard surface you have out there every inch of rain that hits the ground is now running off whether it was concrete or whether it was planted with trees, once that soil is saturated, it can’t take any more water,” Roth said.

Horry County council member Al Allen said we can’t hurricane-proof the county. He said people have to give the water time to run off and go its natural course.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

MCic(Me)
6d ago

Stop handing out building permits with a variance to the large building companies. They are clear-cutting large areas of land. Of course the area can't handle large amounts of water.

Reply
5
Related
Coastal Observer

Town takes another look at decaying north end jetty

With its eyes on grant funding for infrastructure projects, the town of Pawleys Island will take another look at the jetty that has defined the island’s northern boundary for about 70 years. The rock and timber structure is falling apart, Robert Moser, a north end resident, told the council...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown County deputies to host community forum on opioid, fentanyl crisis

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community discussion addressing the opioid crisis in the area. The event, titled Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County, will be hosted by Sheriff Carter Weaver, featuring experts speaking about medicine, law enforcement, schools and addiction treatment. These […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

UPDATE: Horry County police say missing at-risk man found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man reported missing Monday night has been found safe. According to the Horry County Police Department, George Confair, 78, was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Monday near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horry County Stormwater#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBF

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lanes of I-95 closed after tractor-trailer fire

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-95 near mile marker 181 in Dillon County. Troopers said lanes of traffic are blocked and the fire department is on scene. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., according to the South […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lake City property close to being clear of uninhabitable structures

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — One property owner in Lake City can look forward to a clean slate as overgrown and dilapidated structures were cleared from their Lincoln Avenue lot. The uninhabitable structures had become a problem for the community and were involved in the April 2022 police investigation...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jeep SUV on Highway 45 near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday evening after colliding with an SUV, on Highway 45 near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive when a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Highway 45 and a 2021 Jeep […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

75K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy