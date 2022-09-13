Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Sunshine rolls, warmth builds as summer hangs on
Skies are mainly clear and temperatures milder to begin our Friday morning, as we will start out in downtown hovering in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog in spots but no school delays are anticipated! Bright sunshine is expected again, with light winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The warming trend is underway, as highs reach the middle 80s by late afternoon.
Fox 59
Heating up into the weekend, 90s make a return
INDIANAPOLIS – It was another cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s under clear skies. Our normal lows are in the upper 50s so we are right where we should be for this time of year. We climb back into the 80s this afternoon with 90s possible by the weekend.
Fox 59
Sunshine and warmth building; Hotter weekend ahead
Skies are clear and temperatures are cool, pleasant to start the day! This will mark our fourth straight morning in the 50s for downtown Indianapolis, a stretch not felt since mid-May! Some patchy fog will be around until sunrise, primarily for outlying areas and lowland spots with a possible delay for one or two schools (low chance).
Fox 59
Strong warming for the final weekend of summer; Record heat possible next week
Sunshine was plentiful again Thursday and this was one of the brightest days of the year. Afternoon temperatures have begun to climb and late season heat is on the horizon. It’s the midway point of September and meteorological fall. Since September 1st, over 70% of the full days have averaged above normal. This is the 5th STRAIGHT ABOVE NORMAL to-date and there is no let-up in sight.
Fox 59
Summer heat making a return, 90s in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – It was a foggy start to our Wednesday. The dense fog advisory from this morning has since expired with lots of sunshine expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be about 10° warmer than Tuesday. Wednesday morning lows. Despite the fog, temperatures had no...
Fox 59
Indiana drought conditions improve over last week
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.13″ of rainfall, which is 0.35″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
Fox 59
Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?
The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
Fox 59
Remnants of Hurricane Ike brought strong winds 14 years ago
INDIANAPOLIS – The remnants of Hurricane Ike brought wind gusts up to 70 mph across Indiana on Sunday, September 14, 2008, 14 years ago. Winds were sustained at 25-40 mph with gusts ranging from 50-70 mph across the state for several hours that day. There were many reports of broken tree limbs, branches, and downed power lines. Thousands of people were without power due to wind-related outages. The remnants moved quickly out of Indiana by that evening.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Little Red Barn Fall Market in Martinsville
More than 70 vendors, a pumpkin patch, you pick flowers, live music, and more! Sherman has a preview of a fall market event happening this weekend in Martinsville. For more information about the market, click here.
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Fox 59
Find your green thumb without the dirty work at Abby’s Garden Parties
INDIANAPOLIS — Are you a self-confessed “plant killer” or convinced you don’t have a green thumb? It doesn’t have to be like that, according to Abby Perry. Perry is the owner of Abby’s Garden Parties, which hosts make-your-own-terrarium events around Central Indiana for birthdays, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, baby showers, holiday gatherings, corporate events or even just a girls night out. She also sells individual DIY terrarium kits online.
Fox 59
Indiana’s Largest Kids’ Consignment Event begins today, what to know about the Fall Whale of a Sale
Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest kids’ consignment event, and it’s back just in time for fall. The event starts today at Grand Park in Westfield and runs through Sunday. With inflation causing prices on so many things to skyrocket, this is the event where you...
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
Fox 59
Top Indy apple orchards for families
INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and Indianapolis family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com shares her top picks for Indianapolis area apple orchards. Indy with Kids is a hyper-local website that connects Indiana families with children and caregivers of children to family-friendly activities, resources, and businesses. Indywithkids.com is a one-stop place for parents and caregivers to build the perpetual “best day ever” for their children.
Fox 59
Meteorologist Krista McEnany pops in for the Indy Now Pop Quiz
INDIANAPOLIS — While Host Jillian Deam was down in Franklin checking out the BizBash event, we were lucky enough to rope in a special guest for our Indy Now Pop Quiz. CB4 This Morning Meteorologist Krista McEnany stepped in for what would end up being a neck-and-neck showdown. She...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
