Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas each knocked in a goal as Somerset Tech won at home, 2-1, over Woodbridge Magnet. Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily added an assist apiece for Somerset Tech (3-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Steven LaRosa stopped 11 shots to preserve the win. Mahir Dohka converted...
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Sussex Tech ties Manville - Boys soccer recap
Sussex Tech played Manville to a 4-4 draw in Manville. Manville (3-1-1) fought back from a 4-2 halftime deficit. Jayson Ramirez and Ian Rodriguez both tallied a goal and an assist for Manville, while Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Jake Mora also scored. Sussex Tech (2-2-1) generated 10 shots on goal.
Princeton Day defeats Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Joaquin Rodriguez and Yaseen Mousa both scored a goal as Princeton Day held on to defeat Spotswood 2-1 in Princeton. Princeton Day (2-1-1) did all its damage early as it led 2-0 at halftime before holding on in the second half. Aidan Collins accounted for Spotswood’s lone goal. Princeton...
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap
Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
Sterling defeats Haddonfield - Boys soccer recap
Despite seven saves from Brady Norton, Sterling came away with a 1-0 victory in Haddonfield. Both teams were squared at zero until Sterling (2-1-1) broke the tie with a second-half goal. Sterling finished with eight shots on goal while Haddonfield (2-3) also had eight. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Haddon Heights tops Collingswood for 1st win - Girls soccer recap
Haddon Heights scored twice in the second half to hold off Collingswood 3-2 in Collingswood. Juniors Quin Zacamy, Macie Madden and Kylee Ferranto each had a goal for Haddon Heights (1-4) while junior goalie Gab DiOrio finished with five saves. Junior Sofia Morze and sophomore Gabby Verdone each had a...
South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half. The N.J....
Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Gunn, Victoria Otash, Audrey Miscia and Victoria Cordeiro provided the goals as Ridge won at home, 4-0, over Phillipsburg. Ava Yiu saved two shots while Carly Villa made one save to combine for the shutout for Ridge (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Alexis Caravella stopped 15 shots for...
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls soccer recap
Jaylene Peebles’ goal in double overtime gave Haddon Township a 3-2 victory over West Deptford in Westmont. Emerson McDonald scored two first half goals, giving Haddon Township (1-2) a 2-0 lead. Jamie Kozarski made six saves in the win. West Deptford (3-2) evened the goal at 2-2 on Michaela...
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
Raritan defeats Ranney - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Geoghan and Brooke Shea scored a pair of goals as Raritan rolled by Ranney 5-0 in Tinton Falls. Raritan (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Nicole Hancheck also had a goal and an...
Audubon defeats Gateway - Girls soccer recap
Makenna Ammon led Audubon past Gateway 5-0 in Audubon with two goals. Erin Ewing, Ava Rizzo, and Molly Sullivan also scored a goal for Audubon (4-0) while Kylie Tocco had two assists and Charlie Owens had one. Gateway dropped to 1-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Samira Lukovic’s first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero...
South River defeats Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Natalia Vera Cruz had a goal and an assist to lead South River past Iselin Kennedy 2-1 in South River. Marilyn Orellana also had a goal and an assist with Ashley Pereira posting five saves. South River (4-0) trailed Iselin Kennedy 1-0 at the half, but stormed back in the...
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Moorestown over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Swatford made four saves to preserve a shutout in Moorestown’s 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington. Jessica Delconte tallied three assists in game on goals scored by Allison Szawlewicz, Julia Blong, and Allison Fidler. All three of Moorestown’s (3-1-1) goal came in the second half. For...
