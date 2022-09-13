New Prince George's Council Members Prepare for Land-Use Battle

Read full article on original website
washingtoninformer.com
Despite Community Opposition, Rezoning Plan Moves Forward in Prince George’s
In July, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals called for a halt to rezoning efforts that would add over 500 townhomes and 100 single-family homes in the space currently occupied by the Bowie Freeway Airport, after concluding that the rezoning “unlawfully violates the uniformity requirement and therefore is illegal and unenforceable.”
Republican Gov. Candidate Dan Cox Challenges Early Tabulation Of Mail-In Ballots In Maryland
GOP nominee for Maryland Governor Dan Cox has filed a motion in the Montgomery County Circuit Court opposing the state Board of Elections’ request that they be permitted to count mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. He argues the board has not been able to present an “actual emergency” in their petition, and that amending the practice would hurt his chances in the election.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. educators vote to ratify a new 3-year-deal
Teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County have voted to accept a new three-year-contract with the public school system. The deal includes increased pay and more planning time for teachers. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which represents the county’s educators, said 99% of...
NBC Washington
Sheriff: Spotsylvania Deputies Will No Longer Provide Security at School Board Meetings
Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris says his deputies will no longer provide security for school board meetings due to a situation that has become a "festering sore." School board meetings have been tumultuous for weeks as the board and the public has discussed the controversy surrounding superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. Taylor has experience as a county administrator and attorney, but has no experience in education.
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
NBC Washington
Prince William Digital Gateway Project OK'd by Planning Commission Despite Opposition
The Prince William County Planning Commission voted to allow a data center development project to move forward despite opposition from residents and members of environmental groups. Officials approved the first application for the Prince William County Gateway project with provisions that noise is adequately mitigated and measures are taken to...
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
NBC Washington
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
NBC Washington
DC Public Library's ‘Banned Books Week' Spotlights Censorship Issues
The D.C. Public Library system is hosting a week of events discussing and celebrating books that have been or are currently banned in some places as communities and school boards debate the issue of censorship. Banned Books Week is an annual event in which libraries throughout the country celebrate "the...
After A Tragedy, One Woman Is Fighting For Suicide Barriers On A D.C. Bridge
Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
timesvirginian.com
Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach
According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Baltimore Times
Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students
Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
WTOP
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh, Secretary Tablada announce settlement with Eastern Shore poultry processing facility
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada this week announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County on February 2, 2022.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Set To Begin MD 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week and the project is...
