Highland, NY

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
