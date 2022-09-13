Read full article on original website
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
New York State Man Accused of Hitting Person With Hair Straightener
A New York state man is facing charges after police say he assaulted another person numerous times one morning. Domestic disputes can become very heated and emotional, as law enforcement often doesn't know exactly what they're getting themselves into when they answer the call for help. This was one of those unpredictable stories.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley
Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Are Drivers that Drive Around Like This Breaking the Law in New York?
When you get behind the wheel of your car or truck there are hundreds of reasons the police could pull you over, but is this one of them?. Did anyone else grow up with parents that liked to tell little lies?. I know that I did!!! My parents used common...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York
You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again. Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.
