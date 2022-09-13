The Marlette Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall Family Fun Day tomorrow, Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and hope that you don’t miss out on the fun!. Several attractions for both parents and kids are on the roster, such as a car and truck show for the parents and a zipline for the kids. There will also be several food trucks at the event, a motorcycle show, inflatables, a mechanical bull and live music from bands Gemini and Wayward Wind. There will also be a craft show and plenty of local vendors at the event as well!

MARLETTE, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO