Read full article on original website
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Jane Bates, 72
Jane Bates, age 72 of North Branch, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She is survived by her husband Tom and her two daughters. Services for Jane Bates will be held on Monday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held there on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Eric McClelland, 45
Eric McClelland, age 45 of Brown City, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife Jodi and his two sons, Garret and Gavin. Services for Eric McClelland, will be held on Sunday, September 18, at 5:00 p.m. at the Carman Banquet Hallo, with visitation starting that day at 2:00 p.m. and running until time of service.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Two injured, one dead following Verona Twp. crash Thursday
A Thursday afternoon crash in Verona Township left one dead and two injured, according to a press release by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The release further reports that it was about 1:39 p.m. when deputies and officers with the Bad Axe and Ubly police departments responded to the crash at the intersection of M-142 and M-19, east of Bad Axe, with Central Huron Ambulance and the Bad Axe Fire Department also responding to the scene.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Ronald Leo Revitzer, 69
Ronald Leo Revitzer, age 69 of Capac, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He is survived by his parents, his sister, his wife, his three children and their partners, and six grandchildren. He is preceded by his brother Randy. No services will be held for Ronald Leo Revitzer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Marlette Chamber of Commerce presents: Fall Family Fun Day
The Marlette Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall Family Fun Day tomorrow, Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and hope that you don’t miss out on the fun!. Several attractions for both parents and kids are on the roster, such as a car and truck show for the parents and a zipline for the kids. There will also be several food trucks at the event, a motorcycle show, inflatables, a mechanical bull and live music from bands Gemini and Wayward Wind. There will also be a craft show and plenty of local vendors at the event as well!
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Ruth woman charged following recent arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
The Huron Daily Tribune reports that the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools Wednesday afternoon was arraigned Thursday on two felony charges related to her run-in with police. The woman, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard, allegedly spat on the three officers who subdued her,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Man pleads no contest to OWI charges stemming from death of Harbor Beach motorcyclist
Michael Karinen, the Imlay City man involved in the June traffic crash that took the life of a Harbor Beach motorcyclist, pleaded no contest on Monday to the two OWIs he was charged with in the aftermath. Karinen, 58, who has already been convicted of operating while intoxicated five different...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Brown City council picks new city manager after interviewing three candidates at Wednesday’s meeting
The Brown City city council decided their pick for their next city manager following three interviews at a special meeting on Wednesday, September 13. The council, assisted by recruiter Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services, interviewed Charles Bennett, Lorrelei Natke, and Karen Roy for the position. The council noted after the candidates left that they wish they could blend them all together, as each had different strengths but similar eagerness, as all three had taken the time to learn the city’s Master Plan.
Comments / 0