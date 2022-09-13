ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Purdue

Syracuse football is set to host more than a dozen recruits when the Orange hosts Purdue on Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance. 2023 CLASS Player: Ibrahim BarryPosition: Defensive BackSchool: North County (MD)Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU women’s basketball announces 2022-23 ACC slate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse women’s basketball announced its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Wednesday, roughly a month and a half from the Orange’s opener against Le Moyne. The Orange complement their 11-game nonconference slate with 18 ACC games to complete the full schedule in Felisha Legette-Jack’s first year as head coach. They also have four home-and-home ACC opponents — Boston College, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Purdue vs. Syracuse spread, predictions and odds for Saturday, 9/17

The Syracuse Orange will be looking to remain undefeated when they host the Purdue Boilermakers at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon. Syracuse is coming off season-opening victories over Louisville and UConn. Purdue is 1-1 with a loss to Penn State followed by a shutout of Indiana State. Let’s check out the odds and our best bet for Saturday’s matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Purdue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games. The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. If...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

‘For my brother’: King Doerue leads Purdue months after brother’s death

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Amarillo, Chris Doerue’s brothers took turns speaking about their late brother. King Doerue stepped on stage, seeing walls slick with a light pink shade, a wooden piano stationed to his right and pictures of Jesus performing baptisms scattered around the room. He then began to recall the pair’s relationship.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Italian festival, SU football and amphitheater concerts, final weekend of summer 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The final weekend of summer in Central New York is expected to be a sunny one with plenty to do. There's a handful of events on the calendar this weekend, including the Italian Festival in Downtown Syracuse, which runs Friday through Sunday, and the Syracuse Football team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for their 12p.m. game against Purdue.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Middle Eastern students at Syracuse University need a physical space on campus

My mom immigrated to the U.S. from Iran when she was just 16 years old. At that age, I didn’t fully understand how valuable it was to be fully immersed into my culture, which my mom feverishly kept alive in my household. Growing up Iranian-American meant that baking Christmas cookies and watching Home Alone intertwined with our yearly Shabe Yaldā dinner, a celebration that fell on the longest night of the year and filled the house with Persian music and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

David Seaman balances SU Libraries and 2nd stint as iSchool dean

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Over the course of his seven-year tenure, David Seaman has always served as dean of libraries at Syracuse University, with an occasional stint as the interim dean for the School of Information Studies. Seaman, who...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY

