My mom immigrated to the U.S. from Iran when she was just 16 years old. At that age, I didn’t fully understand how valuable it was to be fully immersed into my culture, which my mom feverishly kept alive in my household. Growing up Iranian-American meant that baking Christmas cookies and watching Home Alone intertwined with our yearly Shabe Yaldā dinner, a celebration that fell on the longest night of the year and filled the house with Persian music and family.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO