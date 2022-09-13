ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Windfarm proposal moves to Harvey Co. Commission

Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends by corruption claims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The corruption claims stem from the county...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Local group planning to build affordable housing across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A groundbreaking happened Thursday in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community. Local organization Hope Community Development Corporation partnered with the City of Wichita and purchased more than a dozen lots around the city to build affordable homes. The nonprofit works with homebuyers with low to moderate incomes, providing guidance and education from the loan process to actual ownership.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
kmuw.org

The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita

The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Delano District residents concerned over proposed development

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many residents in the Delano District are concerned about a proposed development. The development, which requires approval from the City of Wichita, would get rid of about 40 trees and turn a green space on the south side of McLean between Fern and Vine Street into apartments if the area is […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Wichita City Council#Riverside Tennis Center
KWCH.com

Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire that happened Thursday night in northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-127th East and K-254,, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, fentanyl test kits

The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips in the state’s largest city. The move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions a year from the municipal courts. Marijuana possession is still illegal under state and federal law but local law enforcement agencies generally bring most minor marijuana possession cases to court, The Wichita Eagle reported.
KWCH.com

Victory in the Valley previews East Meets West Walk/Run

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Local group building affordable housing across Wichita. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Textron Aviation announces pay increase for some Wichita hourly employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Textron Aviation will be giving some of its hourly employees a 4 percent pay increase and offering new employees a starting wage of $20. The wage increase will only be affecting employees in direct aircraft manufacturing and service roles. "This is one of the highest-entry level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy