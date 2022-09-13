Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
KWCH.com
Windfarm proposal moves to Harvey Co. Commission
Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends by corruption claims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The corruption claims stem from the county...
KWCH.com
Local group planning to build affordable housing across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A groundbreaking happened Thursday in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community. Local organization Hope Community Development Corporation partnered with the City of Wichita and purchased more than a dozen lots around the city to build affordable homes. The nonprofit works with homebuyers with low to moderate incomes, providing guidance and education from the loan process to actual ownership.
Tension building between city and county leaders over marijuana ordinance
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tension is building between some leaders in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday not to prosecute people who are caught with marijuana. While the City Council still has one more reading before these kinds of misdemeanors are no longer prosecuted in municipal court, […]
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
kmuw.org
The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
Sedgwick County Sheriff and DA weigh in on Wichita City Council vote
The DA says the county will take a financial hit as they would need to hire an additional judge, 2-3 lawyers, a probation officer and extra staff at the science center to handle additional caseload.
Delano District residents concerned over proposed development
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many residents in the Delano District are concerned about a proposed development. The development, which requires approval from the City of Wichita, would get rid of about 40 trees and turn a green space on the south side of McLean between Fern and Vine Street into apartments if the area is […]
KWCH.com
Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire that happened Thursday night in northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-127th East and K-254,, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.
If it seems like this new coffee shop went up overnight in Wichita, that’s because it did
Passersby on Thursday morning might have noticed an unusual sight.
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
kmuw.org
Wichita’s neighborhood associations are shrinking. What does that mean for civic life?
Nothing breaks the early morning quiet quite like a garbage truck. And at 7 o’clock one muggy Saturday morning, at least two of them lined a gravel parking lot at 9th and Murdock. Sheree Jones was doing her best to be heard over the beeping and grating. “I got...
KAKE TV
'It's a numbers game': Residents asking when downtown Wichita will finally get a grocery store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If go into downtown Wichita, you may notice a few new buildings or businesses. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, which just opened this year and WSU Tech's Culinary school, which is opening later this year are just south of Douglas and Broadway. You may also...
fox40jackson.com
Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, fentanyl test kits
The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips in the state’s largest city. The move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions a year from the municipal courts. Marijuana possession is still illegal under state and federal law but local law enforcement agencies generally bring most minor marijuana possession cases to court, The Wichita Eagle reported.
KWCH.com
Victory in the Valley previews East Meets West Walk/Run
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Local group building affordable housing across Wichita. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project...
Wichita names a new interim police chief
Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.
Seven years after buying Sheplers, Boot Barn to open a second Wichita store
Wichitans apparently are fans of western wear. Boot Barn is opening a second store in the city.
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
KAKE TV
'I hope I'm alive to see it completed': Kellogg construction project gets underway
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A construction project on Kellogg that will stretch from east Wichita to Andover will take years, but it could've been much worse. "I hope I'm alive to see it completed," said Debbie Maltbie, who lives near Kellogg. Maltbie was at the east Kellogg construction meeting Tuesday...
KAKE TV
Textron Aviation announces pay increase for some Wichita hourly employees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Textron Aviation will be giving some of its hourly employees a 4 percent pay increase and offering new employees a starting wage of $20. The wage increase will only be affecting employees in direct aircraft manufacturing and service roles. "This is one of the highest-entry level...
