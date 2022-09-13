ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California inflation relief checks coming next month

( KRON ) — The State of California is due to start sending out inflation relief checks next month. The program, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, will see direct payments being sent out to more than 20 million Californians.

The size of the payments will range from between $200 to $1,050, based on factors that include your income and number of dependents. To help you calculate how much you’ll receive, the state has created a Middle Class Tax Refund Estimator tool that allows you to plug in your information to find out how much you will get.

To find out how much you will receive in your payment, click here .

The payments will be issued one of two ways, either through direct deposit or through debit cards. If you filed your taxes electronically, you can expect a direct deposit. Individuals who make more than $250,000 a year and joint filers or head of households who make more than $500,000 won’t quality to receive the Middle Class Tax Refund.

Calculations will be based on information provided in your 2020 tax return.

The program was initially proposed several months ago as a response to high gas prices. Payments are due to start going out in October and most people should receive their money by January of 2023.

