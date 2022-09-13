Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
Related
Memorandum details man’s history with violence
His attorney this week asked a federal judge to take that into account when he is sentenced on a weapons charge.
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Police Chief weighs in on potential civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — The calls to change how complaints against police officers are investigated in Akron have been growing louder since the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police officers in June. Many in the city have been looking for police accountability through the creation of a civilian review...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
newsnet5
East Cleveland residents call for police response examination after Labor Day multiple shooting
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dawn Jones of East Cleveland lives just 200 feet from the scene of a Labor Day multiple shooting that claimed the life of one and injured ten others, an incident that has Jones and her neighbors wondering about the effectiveness of police presence and response.
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Ohio school
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
cityofmentor.com
Panhandling in the City of Mentor
The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtuz.com
New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance
Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
whbc.com
Canton Township Fire Receives $345,000 Safety Grant
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department receives an Assistance to Firefighters grant. It enables the service to purchase and maintain four power load systems and four cots for the ambulance service. That, as well as vehicle extrication equipment and a self-contained breathing...
wtuz.com
Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest Suspect Arraigned in Tusc County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies appeared via video for his initial arraignment. On Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Thomakos, 24-year-old Cody Nitz entered pleas of not guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest charges.
Masury woman accused of neglecting 19-pound child
A Masury woman is facing charges, accused of the severe neglect of a 4-year-old boy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies looking for those accused of Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
wtuz.com
Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident
Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
Body cam shows OVI arrest of Youngstown officer
We're learning more about the traffic stop last Friday night that landed a Youngstown police officer in some trouble.
Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction
An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male for the stabbing death of a man earlier this week. According to Louisville police, officers on patrol were flagged down around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a person injured at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.
Too many OVIs? We’re taking your truck
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man did not suffer excessive fines when the court ordered the seizure of his $31,000 truck following his third drunk driving violation in 10 years.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Comments / 7