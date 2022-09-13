ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Akron Police Chief weighs in on potential civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — The calls to change how complaints against police officers are investigated in Akron have been growing louder since the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police officers in June. Many in the city have been looking for police accountability through the creation of a civilian review...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
CANTON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Panhandling in the City of Mentor

The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
MENTOR, OH
Kevin Hall
Robert Huber
wtuz.com

New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance

Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Canton Township Fire Receives $345,000 Safety Grant

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department receives an Assistance to Firefighters grant. It enables the service to purchase and maintain four power load systems and four cots for the ambulance service. That, as well as vehicle extrication equipment and a self-contained breathing...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest Suspect Arraigned in Tusc County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies appeared via video for his initial arraignment. On Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Thomakos, 24-year-old Cody Nitz entered pleas of not guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest charges.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
#Shooting#Canton City#Police Training
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male for the stabbing death of a man earlier this week. According to Louisville police, officers on patrol were flagged down around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a person injured at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH

